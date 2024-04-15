Chelsea could extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight games on Monday with relegation battlers Everton visiting Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's men are ninth and five points behind Manchester United in sixth, while Sean Dyche's side are 16th and just two points above the drop zone. Chelsea have 12 wins and eight draws so far with 10 losses but the Blues' recent seven-game invincibility streak actually makes Europe a possibility.

Results like last week's draw with Sheffield United do not help and only two wins from their last six EPL outings suggests there is room for improvement with games in hand over positional rivals. With Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur to come in the next three games, Chelsea really need three points against Everton who themselves need the points. Having just beaten Burnley, Dyche's former club, the Toffees have four points from a possible six but are still just two points clear of relegation thanks to multiple points deductions.

Everton have won five times on the road this season, but the last time that happened in the Premier League was back in December. With just one win at Stamford Bridge in the EPL era -- back in 1994 no less -- they did win 2-0 at Goodison Park earlier in the season which would represent a rare double over Chelsea. Where will the goals come from, though? With only 32 goals to their name, only the Blades fare worse on 30, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in consecutive games after an 18-game drought which is cause for optimism.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, April 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Monday, April 15 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

Stamford Bridge -- London, England Watch: USA Network and Fubo (try for free)

USA Network and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Chelsea -138; Draw +333; Everton +340

Team news

Chelsea: Malo Gusto is back and Ben Chilwell could also return but Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi are now doubts with Conor Gallagher expected to switch positions which could see Mykhaylo Mudryk reinstated in the XI. Raheem Sterling and Robert Sanchez are also doubts while Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill and Lesley Ugochukwu are out. Thiago Silva scored against Sheffield United and he could start again here.

Potential Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, T Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Everton: Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye are expected to return while Arnaut Danjuma might also make the cut. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could start while James Garner is available after a knock, but Dele Alli and Lewis Dobbin are out. Dyche could also go with Jack Harrison from the start with Ashley Young dropping out of the XI.

Potential Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Prediction

Everton will make Chelsea work for this game but the hosts should just about have enough to get the win which could prove highly important given their upcoming fixtures. Pick: Chelsea 2, Everton 1.