Wednesday's Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park could have huge ramifications at both ends of the Premier League table after both sides won over the weekend to aid them in their respective quests. The Reds are level on 74 points at the summit with Arsenal although Manchester City have a game in hand while the Toffees are five points clear of the relegation zone after their victory over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Everton have their ever-present EPL status to consider but that will not be the main motivation for Sean Dyche's men against their bitter rivals and they do have a game in hand over fellow battlers Forest, Luton Town and Burnley. With just one loss from their last six at home, Goodison Park is something of a fortress for the Toffees in their bid to stay up but Liverpool will be a strong test of their ability to win while keeping clean sheets -- as has been the case each of the last 11 times that all three points have been claimed by Everton.

Liverpool will be aware that their rivals have not won any of their last 22 Premier League games at home once they have conceded with 17 of those ending in defeat. Now out of the UEFA Europa League as well as the FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp's men have renewed focus on their battle for the title with City and Arsenal and the Reds will be buoyed by their 20-game scoring streak away from home in EPL outings. Everton felt hard done after their 2-0 loss at Anfield back in October and it has been four games since the hosts even scored against their visitors ahead of this one.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 24 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England

Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England Watch: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Odds: Everton +600; Draw +400; Liverpool -250



Team news

Everton: Beto suffered a nasty head injury which will keep him out while Lewis Dobbin, Dele Alli and Nathan Patterson are also absent. Seamus Coleman is a doubt but Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin made it against Forest and should be ready again here.

Potential Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Liverpool: Joel Matip, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara and Conor Bradley are out while Stefan Bajcetic is still working his way back to full fitness. Mohamed Salah was a substitute against Fulham but could come in for Diogo Jota here as Klopp likely shuffles his hand.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Prediction

Everton's chances of beating the drop received a huge shot in the arm over the weekend and that is unlikely to be dampened by a likely loss here with Liverpool simply too strong for their Merseyside rivals. Pick: Everton 0, Liverpool 2.