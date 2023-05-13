Serie A is back in action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Sassuolo @ Inter

Current Records: Sassuolo 12-8-14, Inter 20-3-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Sassuolo will head out on the road to face off against Inter at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Sassuolo are hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Monday, neither Sassuolo nor Bologna could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Sassuolo's goal came from Domenico Berardi at minute 15, while Bologna's was scored by Nicolás Domínguez in the 42nd.

Meanwhile, Inter must be getting used to good results now that the team has four straight wins. They came out on top against Roma by a score of 2-0 on Saturday. Inter's two goals came from Federico Dimarco at minute 33 and Romelu Lukaku at minute 74.

Sassuolo will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Inter are a huge favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -254 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

