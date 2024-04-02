Manchester City host Aston Villa on Wednesday in a battle between two members of the Premier League's top four. The defending champions took a point against Arsenal over the weekend as Unai Emery's UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinalists beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City had not gone goalless since the 2021-22 season and their last goalless game at Etihad Stadium came back in late 2021. Pep Guardiola's men are one point behind the Gunners who face Luton Town but Liverpool are three clear of the EPL titleholders who last lost against Villa before their 23-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Moussa Diaby scored in the win over Wolves with Ezri Konsa also netting while Leon Bailey could also join the France international in attack again if Ollie Watkins continues to struggle with injury. Emery's Villa remain in the lead for a UEFA Champions League place though although Tottenham Hotspur have a game in hand despote being three points adrift.

Fifth could yet be enough for a UCL place but an unbeaten run on the road in 2024 is helping them to maintain their push for the top four. Last time the Birmingham giants lost away came in Manchester against United and 13 consecutive defeats at City suggests that this one will be tough.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, April 3 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3 | 3:15 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England Watch: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Odds: City -350; Draw +500; Villa +800



Team news

City: Nathan Ake came off against Arsenal while Ederson and Kyle Walker both missed out. John Stones was a substitute but is not yet 100% so probably will not start. Rico Lewis should come in for Ake while Jeremy Doku and former Villa man Jack Grealish could also feature.

Potential City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Villa: Watkins was replaced by Jhon Duran against Wolves because of a hamstring injury so Emery is waiting on the England man's scan results. But he already knows that Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia and Matty Cash are out injured while John McGinn is banned. Jacob Ramsey has an outside shot of making the XI but expect Duran to partner Diaby and possibly Bailey against City.

Potential Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, Rogers; Diaby, Duran.

Prediction

This one might be closer than expected but should ultimately go with the form book. A point or better would be impressive for Villa but City should just about have too much given the expected absentees on both sides. Pick: City 2, Villa 1.