Manchester United are back in action on Wednesday after a brush with disaster over the weekend as Coventry City gave them a scare in the FA Cup semifinals. Erik ten Hag's men ultimately came through on penalties but only after blowing a three-goal goal lead to be pegged back and then saved in the last minutes of extra time by VAR which denied the Sky Blues an improbable 4-3 comeback win. The Dutch tactician is under intense scrutiny with INEOS getting their feet under the table and he will need to do as much as possible in the remaining games to convince his paymasters that he is the man for the Old Trafford hotseat. Up against doomed Sheffield United who are 10 points adrift at the foot of the Premier League table, surely United cannot get rolled over by their relegation-bound visitors.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 24 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford - Manchester, England

Old Trafford - Manchester, England Watch: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Odds: United -300; Draw +480; Blades +700



Team news

United: Ten Hag has all sorts of injury issues that have seen Casemiro playing in defense lately which is likely to continue here with Willy Kambwala, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez all out. Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are have long-term issues while Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are doubts after heavy knocks over the weekend. Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat could also miss out.

Potential United XI: Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Diallo; Hojlund.

Blades: Chris Wilder has concerns of his own with Jack Robinson a doubt on top of Tom Davies, George Baldock, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Chris Basham being out. Rhian Brewster could return after a recent thigh problem but there is no guarantee that he will be fit to start.

Potential Blades XI: Grbic; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Osborn; Souza, Arblaster; McAtee, Norwood, Brereton Diaz; McBurnie.

Prediction

It was all going according to plan for United against Coventry until it wasn't so expect Ten Hag's men to produce something similar against the Championship-bound Blades. Pick: United 3, Blades 0.