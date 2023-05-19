Liverpool and Aston Villa meet in the Premier League on Saturday for a game with major importance in the race for Europe. Jurgen Klopp will be suspended for the penultimate fixture as the Reds try to keep up their late push for a top four finish and Unai Emery's Villans try to secure sixth or seventh place for an overdue UEFA competition return. Liverpool's home support will be bidding farewell to Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner for the final time on Merseyside. Into the final two rounds of fixtures, neither side can afford to lose out here -- especially Villa who could set up a European shootout with Brighton and Hove Albion for the final game of the season.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 20 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 20 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: NBC Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBC Sports | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Liverpool -225; Draw: +375; Villa +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Race for Europe

Liverpool: Klopp's men are one point behind Manchester United who currently occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot. Newcastle United's thrashing of Brighton on Thursday means that the Magpies are four points clear of Liverpool in third with just six points left to play for. Erik ten Hag's United have a game in hand over Liverpool with two of their last three matches at home. It means that the Reds really must win both of their final two fixtures to truly give themselves hope of UEFA Champions League qualification -- four points is unlikely to be sufficient.

Villa: UCL is already gone for Emery's side and it was never really likely anyway given where the Birmingham outfit came from when the Spaniard first took over in the relegation zone. However, six points from their final two games could put Villa into the top six, although seventh is perhaps the most realistic target given that Brighton have a game in hand before their potentially decisive showdown at Villa Park. Four points could be enough to overtake Tottenham Hotspur who are in freefall and were beaten 2-1 last weekend to complete a home and away double with Spurs hanging on to seventh by a goal difference of two at this point. Brentford and embattled Leeds United could be tricky final games for the Londoners, so it could be that Villa get the help they need in that regard which leaves them with the mission of taking at least four points from a possible six.

Team news

Liverpool: Firmino's muscular issue could scupper his hopes of a final Anfield appearance while Keita, Darwin Nunez, Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay and Thiago Alcantara are all long-term absences. Nunez missed the Leicester City game with a toe problem and will also be out here although Firmino should start anyway, if fit, given that it will be his last home outing.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Villa: Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to make a return to Anfield while Matty Cash's return against Spurs means that only Jed Steer is a concern ahead of the trip to Liverpool. Boubacar Kamara could come in for Leon Bailey with John McGinn moved out wide as Emery looks to steel the midfield for a crucial encounter.

Potential Villa XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins.

Prediction

This one promises to be extremely close with neither side willing to give up ground. Liverpool have home advantage but Villa's form ranks among the best in the Premier League and the Reds have suffered surprise results at Anfield this season. Klopp's side are favorites, but Emery's men are more than capable underdogs, This one should send the European race to the final day. Pick: Liverpool 1, Villa 1.