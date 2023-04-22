After dismantling Leeds United last week, the Reds will get to face another side looking to avoid relegation in Nottingham Forest. With turmoil at the top of the league, Liverpool can continue their quest for a European spot as they're only six points behind Tottenham in fifth. While there are quite a few teams who the Reds would need to jump to get there, at this stage of the season, all they can do is worry about things that are in their control like winning this game against a Forest side that has lost three straight matches.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Apr. 22 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Apr. 22 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -625; Draw +625; Nottingham Forest +1600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: While Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita won't be available for the match the physio room is beginning to clear out as Jurgen Klopp gets his attack back. Luis Diaz returned to the pitch in the win over Leeds that saw the entire front three score as well as substitute striker Darwin Nunez. If the team can continue this scoring run, while they only have an outside shot at reaching Europe, it will certainly be possible.

Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper's Tricky Trees are hanging on by a thread. Injuries have piled up left and right and the players who are available haven't been able to keep the ball out of the back of the net, allowing multiple goals in three straight games. During that time, they've only scored one goal with striker Chris Wood among those sidelined with injuries. If Liverpool are able to go ahead early, it will be a tough road back.

Prediction

It will be another day that Liverpool's attack shines further hurting Forest's goal differential. Once Mohamed Salah opens the scoring in the first 15 minutes of the match, there will be no looking back. Pick: Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 0