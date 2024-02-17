Manchester United will aim to keep their hot streak going on Sunday, when they travel to Luton Town.

The two teams are in contrasting form. United have won four games in a row and sit in sixth place, six points behind fourth place and with the feeling that a Champions League berth might be in reach. As for Luton, they have one win in their last five and are just one point above the drop zone and are no doubt eyeing an upset over United as they hope to survive relegation.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Feb. 18 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 18 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Kenilworth Road -- Luton, England

: Kenilworth Road -- Luton, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Luton Town +310; Draw +320; Manchester United -116

Storylines

Manchester United's once-chaotic season might be settling down, to the team's benefit. They are in the midst of their longest winning streak of the season and now can envision a spot in the top four, even if a six point gap between them and fourth place Tottenham Hotspur is still a sizable one. Erik ten Hag's side have not necessarily picked up wins in style, frequently being out-possessed and outshot along the way, but it is becoming an effective strategy.

Things will likely be different against Luton, who will likely be outmatched by United. It could be a good opportunity for United's in-form players to showcase some more creative freedom, and so it's worth keeping an eye on Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund. The former has seven goals in his last 17 games and the latter is up to five Premier League goals, a long cry from the form that saw him go scoreless until Boxing Day.

Prediction

Luton have been competitive in matches in which they are the underdog, but they have gone on to lose more often than not. Expect United to add to that record, whether or not a stylish version of the team turns up. Pick: Luton Town 1, Manchester United 3