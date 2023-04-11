Two of the best teams in Europe will face off in a highly-anticipated 2023 UEFA Champions League showdown as Manchester City host Bayern Munich on Tuesday on Paramount+. Pep Guardiola's men have won eight straight matches across all competition and will face familiar foe Tom Tuchel, who became Bayern's manager less than a month ago. The Bavarians sit atop the Bundesliga table, but have battled to find consistency in the few games since Tuchel took the reigns. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Man City vs. Bayern Munich odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Man City as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bayern listed as the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Man City

Man City vs. Bayern Munich date: Tuesday, April 11

Man City vs. Bayern Munich time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Bayern Munich vs. Man City

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

For Man City vs. Bayern Munich, Green is picking the home team to win for a -125 payout. The expert acknowledges that these teams are the first and second favorites at sportsbooks to win Champions League, so this two-legged aggragate is going to be a big one starting with Tuesday's match in Manchester.



Green anticipates this will be a high-scoring match given Bayern's strong midfield and Man City's offense led by Erling Haaland. Haaland has scored five goals in seven matches against Bayern going back to when he played from Borussia Dortmund. He will be a factor as Tuchel's side tries to overpower the Citizens' firepower.

"Bayern's forwards have enough quality to get on the score sheet too, but this looks like a game that City could win in front of its home fans," Green told SportsLine. "Bayern's defense has been shaky this season, and it has only kept four clean sheets in 14 away games in the Bundesliga. It is hard to see the Bavarians shutting out Man City at the Etihad on Tuesday." Stream the game here.

