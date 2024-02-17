Manchester City continues their chase to catch Liverpool for the Premier League lead with a clash against the rollercoaster that is Chelsea Football Club. These two teams produced one of the highest scoring games in the Premier League last time they this season with the duo combining for eight goals at Stamford Bridge. While this match may not bring as many fireworks, with Josko Gvardiol already ruled out and City having played in the Champions League midweek, Chelsea could have a chance to pick up points coming off of a stoppage time comeback against Crystal Palace.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Feb. 17 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 17 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

NBC | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester City -300; Draw +425; Chelsea +750

Storylines

Manchester City: Now that he's healthy, all eyes will be on attempting to contain Erling Haaland but Chelsea can't lose track of Phil Foden who is playing his best soccer in a City shirt and scoring more goals since the return of Kevin De Bruyne. Jack Grealish will also miss the match but Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic could both be in contention boosting the midfield ranks.

Chelsea: Cole Palmer returns to the Ethiad to face his former club as he and Conor Gallagher have been central to Chelsea's attack. Reece James has returned to light training but Benoit Badiashile will miss the match along with Thiago Silva, giving Mauricio Pochettino decisions to make in defense. Chelsea will have to try and stay on the front foot in the match to avoid being overwhelmed but that will provide chances on the counter.

Prediction

Foden keeps his good form going pacing City with a brace in the match as the defense struggles without Gvardiol present. Pick: Manchester City 3, Chelsea 1