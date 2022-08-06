The 2022-23 Premier League campaign gets underway for Manchester United on Sunday when the Red Devils host Brighton and Hove Albion in Erik ten Hag's Premier League managerial debut. The Dutchman is currently fighting dressing room egos as Cristiano Ronaldo battles to leave the club, but the early signs are generally positive about United's chances to improve upon recent seasons.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match & more:

How to watch & odds

Date: Sunday, Aug. 7 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 7 | 9:00 a.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, TV: NBC Sports | Live stream: Peacock

NBC Sports | Peacock Odds: MUFC -163; Draw +280; BHA +450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

United: Ten Hag's men look different to last season with Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia among those added to his squad for this campaign. However, Ronaldo has cast a cloud over Old Trafford and there is no certainty that it is going away for now. With Liverpool coming up soon, a strong start is important.

Brighton: Having just seen Marc Cucurella join Chelsea, Graham Potter's men should not have to separate from anybody else this summer. Deniz Undav could add firepower after a prolific spell with Union SG, but a lack of incoming signings could hinder Brighton as the season progresses with no major new faces.

Prediction

Pick: United should win this one, but it will be tighter than expected. Perhaps Ten Hag manages to get a narrow opening day victory before preparing for Liverpool. Brighton will not be expecting much but a positive display should assuage preseason confirms.