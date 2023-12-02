The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Manchester United 8-0-5, Newcastle United 7-2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

St. James' Park

CBS Sports App

USA Network

What to Know

Newcastle United will be playing at home against Manchester United at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Newcastle and Chelsea combined for nine shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Newcastle was the clear victor by a 4-1 margin over Chelsea. The result was nothing new for Newcastle, who have now won four matchups by three goals or more so far this season.

Meanwhile, Man United entered their tilt with Everton with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Man United didn't even let Everton onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory on Sunday. The last goal Man United scored came from Anthony Martial in minute 75.

Newcastle's victory bumped their record up to 7-2-4. As for Man United, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-0-5 record this season.

Newcastle beat Man United 2-0 in their previous meeting back in April. Does Newcastle have another victory up their sleeve, or will Man United turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Newcastle United is a solid favorite against Manchester United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -107 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Newcastle United.