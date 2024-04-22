John Terry and Andy Cole are the latest Premier League legends to be inducted into the English topflight's Hall of Fame.

Former England international Terry spent most of his career as Chelsea captain while Cole is the EPL's fourth highest goal scorer with 187 goals to his name which is three more than Sergio Aguero in fifth.

Both players have five Premier League titles to their names and the two were voted into the HOF from a shortlist of 15 former Premier League stars.

Terry and Cole are the 23rd and 24th inductees with the former considered one of the best central defenders of the modern era and the latter one of the most lethal strikers with a record which still holds up today.

Terry's story is well known as he came through the Blues' ranks to win 17 titles at Stamford Bridge including the 2012 UEFA Champions League and five FA Cups.

Former Chelsea teammate Ashley Cole was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year as the third of 2024's three inductees so far after five new faces in 2023.

Cole started out with Arsenal before making a name for himself with Newcastle United with 68 goals in two years with the Magpies which earned promotion to the Premier League back in 1993.

The 1993-94 Golden Boot winner with 34 goals, Cole joined Manchester United in early 1995 for a then British transfer record fee of around $7.4 million.

After 121 goals across eight seasons with the Red Devils which included the 1998-99 treble, Cole left Old Trafford for Blackburn Rovers.

He later played for Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth and Sunderland and will join Terry and Ashley Cole in being celebrated at a London event on Tuesday.

Premier League Hall of Fame list