Barcelona look to add to their record 14 Spanish Supercopa titles Sunday but will have to get past 12-time champions and La Liga leaders Real Madrid in another El Clasico showdown. Real Madrid will be seeking revenge after Barcelona won last year's Supercopa final battle 3-1. Los Blancos are seven points ahead of third-place Barca in the Spanish La Liga table and have a slight 103-52-100 lead in all-time El Clasico meetings. Real beat Atletico 5-3 in a Madrid derby semifinal on Wednesday, and the Blaugrana set up this El Clasico final showdown by beating Osasuna 2-0 the following day.

Sunday's kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Los Blancos are +129 favorites (risk $100 to win $129) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Real Madrid vs. Barcelona odds. Barcelona are +200 underdogs, a 90-minute draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Real Madrid are -150 to lift the trophy, while Barcelona are +110. Before locking in any Barcelona vs. Real Madrid picks, you'll want to see the Spanish Supercopa predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman is 133-134-1 on his soccer picks and has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the UEFA Champions League and German Bundesliga. He is 25-15 (+717) on UCL predictions over that span.

Now, Holliman has broken down Real Madrid vs. Barcelona and just revealed his Supercopa final picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the Supercopa de Espana odds for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid:

Real Mardid vs. Barcelona spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (+120)

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona 90-minute money line: Real Madrid +129, Barcelona +200, Draw +245

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona to lift the trophy: Real Madrid -150, Barcelona +110

RMA: Have scored at least twice in 19 of 27 matches in 2023-24.

BAR: Have allowed one goal or fewer in 18 of 27 overall games.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona picks: See picks here

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos will be confident and have an extra day of rest after their rousing Madrid derby victory. The Real attack led by the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo is typically the focus, but it was the back line that came up big in the semifinal. Right back Dani Carvajal had a goal and set up two others, and left back Ferland Mendy and center back Antonio Rudiger also scored. Rudiger has been a huge presence for Real and will play a big role in stifling Robert Lewandowski.

The defense has set Real apart, as they have allowed just 11 goals in 19 La Liga matches, six fewer than any other team. Bellingham remains the star of the attack, and he has 17 goals in 23 overall matches since joining Los Blancos. Rodrygo has scored 11 goals and set up six, Joselu scored his 10th goal in Wednesday's victory, and Vinicius has six goals and three assists in 15 matches. Real Madrid are 17-3-0 in their past 20 matches overall and have won eight of the past 12 El Clasicos. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Barcelona

Barca had plenty of chances against Osasuna, putting seven of 20 shots on net, but struggled to bury them. Lewandowski finally broke through in the 59th minute for his 11th goal in all competitions this season, and Lamine Yamal had the other goal. The 16-year-old prodigy came on in place of an injured Raphinha and could be pushing for a start in the final. Ferran Torres (seven goals, two assists), and Joao Felix (six and four) also can break through for a goal at any time.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan might be the best player on the pitch for Barca right now. The former Manchester City man set up Lewandowski's goal Thursday, and his passing has been superb. He can spring players like Torres to score or get it out to the wings to set up dangerous crosses. As usual, Barcelona sit atop La Liga in possession (64.3%), well ahead of No. 2 Real Madrid (59.4), so they will hold the ball as much as possible and should try to turn this into a low-scoring match. See which team to pick here.

How to make Real Madrid vs. Barcelona picks

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Supercopa final from every angle. He is leaning slightly Under 2.5 goals (+100) and has locked in three other confident best bets, including a strong play on the team that will lift the trophy. You can only get Holliman's Spanish Supercopa picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's been profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.