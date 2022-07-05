Tyler Adams underwent his medical on Tuesday morning, sources have told CBS Sports, as Leeds United close in on the signing of the U.S. international from RB Leipzig.

The two clubs have reached agreement on a deal worth up to £20 million and Adams had been given the green light to depart from Leipzig's preseason training camp before heading to Yorkshire, where he is finalizing the outstanding matters on his transfer before becoming a Leeds player. In doing so, he will join a burgeoning American contingent at Elland Road, which includes manager Jesse Marsch and summer signing Brenden Aaronson.

Adams will step into the gap in Marsch's side left by Kalvin Phillips, who joined Manchester City earlier this week in a £42 million deal. The pair have previously worked together at New York Red Bulls, where Marsch gave a 16-year-old Adams his debut, and briefly at RB Leipzig last season.

Since Marsch's departure, Adams has found minutes harder to come by for the Bundesliga side, having started seven of 13 league matches before the Dec. 5 sacking, but only another five starts across the remainder of the season. Though the 23-year-old figures to play a key role for the United States at the World Cup later this year regardless of his club situation, he is likely to find himself a regular cog in a reconstituted Leeds side that is looking to replace several key players from recent seasons.

With Raphinha the subject of a transfer tussle between Barcelona and Chelsea, Leeds are closing in on the signing of Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra. Midfielder Marc Roca, right back Rasmus Kristensen and Aaronson have already joined this summer as the Yorkshire side bid to improve on last season's 17th placed finish in the Premier League.