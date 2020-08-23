Watch Now: Champions League Final Highlights: PSG vs. Bayern Munich ( 5:06 )

The UEFA Champions League came to a thrilling close on Sunday. German giants Bayern Munich won their sixth European title, taking down French club Paris Saint-Germain in the final. Bayern's 1-0 victory in the final closed out a hectic restart, that saw more than a dozen knockout round games take place in less than three weeks to close out the season.

Take a look at the Champions League bracket, scores and results below.

Round of 16 (continued)



(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (City advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advance, 2-2, on aggregate on away goals) | MATCH REPLAY

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona 3, Napoli 1 (Barcelona advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Bayern Munich 4, Chelsea 1 (Bayern advance 7-1 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig 2, Atletico Madrid 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Friday, Aug. 14

Bayern Munich 8, Barcelona 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Saturday. Aug. 15

Lyon 3, Manchester City 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 18

PSG 3, RB Leipzig 0 | MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Bayern Munich 3, Lyon 0 | MATCH REPLAY

Final

Sunday, Aug. 23

Bayern Munich 1, PSG 0