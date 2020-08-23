The UEFA Champions League came to a thrilling close on Sunday. German giants Bayern Munich won their sixth European title, taking down French club Paris Saint-Germain in the final. Bayern's 1-0 victory in the final closed out a hectic restart, that saw more than a dozen knockout round games take place in less than three weeks to close out the season.
Take a look at the Champions League bracket, scores and results below.
Round of 16 (continued)
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Friday, Aug. 7
Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (City advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY
Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advance, 2-2, on aggregate on away goals) | MATCH REPLAY
Saturday, Aug. 8
Barcelona 3, Napoli 1 (Barcelona advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY
Bayern Munich 4, Chelsea 1 (Bayern advance 7-1 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Atalanta 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2 | MATCH REPLAY
Thursday, Aug. 13
RB Leipzig 2, Atletico Madrid 1 | MATCH REPLAY
Friday, Aug. 14
Bayern Munich 8, Barcelona 2 | MATCH REPLAY
Saturday. Aug. 15
Lyon 3, Manchester City 1 | MATCH REPLAY
Semifinals
Tuesday, Aug. 18
PSG 3, RB Leipzig 0 | MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Bayern Munich 3, Lyon 0 | MATCH REPLAY
Final
Sunday, Aug. 23
Bayern Munich 1, PSG 0