On Friday in San Antonio, Gregg Berhalter announced the United States men's national team roster for January camp. While this doesn't take place during a standard FIFA window, the USMNT will face Slovenia on Jan. 20 to kick off what will be a busy year. Taking part in the Olympics, Copa America, and Concacaf Nations League semifinals, there will be opportunities for players on this roster to make their mark during the year.

Miles Robinson has been included in the roster after his blockbuster move to FC Cincinnati where he signed as a free agent after his contract expired with Atlanta United. As one of the most experienced members of the roster, Robinson will take on a leadership role helping steer players in the right direction. Thirteen members of the squad are eligible for the Olympics providing Berhalter and USMNT U23 coach, and senior team assistant, Mikey Varas chances to test players with a chance for Paris.

Jesse Marsch spoke about wanting Robinson to be included in the roster on CBS Sports podcast Call It What You Want.

"He's an important player for the future of the National Team. If I'm Berhalter I'm saying 'you're the captain and you need to act like it," Marsch said. "You need to learn how to lead, set the standard for how we train, talk and think, and be one of the most important players moving forward."

With the most caps of any player in the squad, Robinson will be looked to often for leadership both on and off the pitch.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Ian Murphy (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders; 0/0), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 27/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 13/0), Nkosi Tafari (FC Dallas; 0/0), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 3/0), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Joshua Atencio (Seattle Sounders; 0/0), Aziel Jackson (St. Louis City; 0/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 4/0), Timmy Tillman (LAFC; 0/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 0/0)

FORWARDS (6): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; 0/0), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/1), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas; 0/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0)

Brandon Vazquez misses out

One notable domestic absentee is Brandon Vazquez. The FC Cincinnati man is on the verge of sealing a move to Monterrey in Liga MX which would mean that there's a lot of him to take care of during the month. As one of the top domestic strikers along with Jesus Ferreira, Berhalter will get a chance to look at some of the other talent in the pool like McGuire and White. White is one of the best aireal presences in Major League soccer forming an impressive partnership with Ryan Gauld while McGuire is making noise following a successful rookie season with Orlando City during which he scored 13 goals assisting three more.

"It's really a case where it's nice to see players get rewarded for their strong performances," Berhalter said when asked who he was mist looking forward to seeing during this camp. "When you think about it, I can go through each and every player, and I don't think we have time for that right now but an example would be Diego Luna. He cam off first team at a crucial time of the season and earned the call up."

Only 20, Luna is one of those members of the squad who will be eligible for the Olympics. After strong performances with the U-20's and Real Salt Lake, Luna can break into the full senior side if he can continue at this level which is exactly the point of January camp. These young players come in, get a taste of a full USMNT camp and where they can be if they keep up their performance levels but ultimately it's up to them to keep going down this path.