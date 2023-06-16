Gregg Berhalter is set to return to the sidelines for the United States men's national team, according to a report from the Athletic. Berhalter first took the USMNT reins in December 2018 and coached them through an entire World Cup cycle, leading them for 60 matches, including taking them to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After the World Cup, his contract expired as controversy exploded around him and USMNTer as accusations and counter accusations flowed between Berhalter and USMNTer attacker Gio Reyna's family, the legendary Claudio Reyna, and former United States women's national team player Danielle Reyna. After an investigation, U.S. Soccer confirmed that Berhalter was free to remain a candidate for the job.

Since then, the USMNT job has remained vacant. First, Anthony Hudson took the role on an interim basis, and then when he accepted a job at Al-Markhiya SC, BJ Callaghan became the second assistant to step into the top spot on an interim basis ahead of Thursday's match against Mexico.

News has swirled around the USMNT managerial role since the team landed in Las Vegas for the Concacaf Nations League final four (catch all the action on Paramount+). Patrick Vieira was reported to be interested in the job and Berhalter was reported to be on the verge of accepting a Club America role before pulling out at the last second. Now, according to reports, we know why.