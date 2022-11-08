United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter will release the team's World Cup squad on Wednesday in an event in New York City. The 26-man roster will travel to Qatar for the tournament, which begins on Nov. 20. The Empire State Building will feature red, white and blue lights on Wednesday night to celebrate the national team's participation in the competition -- the squad's first since 2014.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The event will air live on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET and take place at Brooklyn Steel in the city. The United States will face Wales on Nov. 21, England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29. The match against England will take place the day after Thanksgiving. You can check out the full World Cup schedule here.

Sources have told CBS Sports that Berhalter has most of the team made up but even as late as Monday night there were still players waiting to hear if they would be included or not. They are far from easy choices with serious concerns at center back and at striker, but our Chuck Booth gave a crack at projecting the roster just before the announcement.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.

Due to the tournament taking place in the middle of the club season, squads will now consist of 26 players as opposed to 23. Each team privately submitted a pre-list consisting of 35 to 55 players in October and they will have until Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. ET to reveal the full 26-man squad.

For all of the rosters that have been announced, click here.

And remember when the World Cup ends you can watch every match of the UEFA Champions League all year on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Get 50% off the annual plan with promo code ALLYEAR! A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.