After months of waiting, we now know who the United States men's national team will play in their first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Americans will face Wales in the opener on Nov. 21 after the Dragons beat Ukraine 1-0 in their playoff final on Sunday in Cardiff.

The U.S. will then play England on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving. The Americans' final group stage game will be against Iran on Nov. 29. Each group stage match will kickoff at 2 p.m. ET.

This is Wales' first qualification for a World Cup since 1958, and it will be their second participation ever in the tournament.

As for the USMNT, their day is not done. While they know can begin to plan for Wales, they also play on Sunday, taking on Uruguay in a friendly.