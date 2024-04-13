The Premier League returns to action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Brentford

Current Records: Sheffield United 3-7-21, Brentford 7-8-17

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Brentford will be playing at home against Sheffield United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford's last six contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Brentford has not won a game since February 10th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They and Aston Villa played to a 3-3 draw, good for one point each. That draw made it three straight for Brentford.

Meanwhile, Sheffield also has not seen a win for a while (their last was back in February), and their matchup on Sunday did nothing to help. They played to a draw too, finishing 2-2 against Chelsea. Sheffield's two goals came from Jayden Bogle and Oliver McBurnie, while Chelsea got theirs from Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke.

Meanwhile, Brentford's record is now 7-8-17. Sheffield's draw gives them a new season record of 3-7-21.

Odds

Brentford is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -238 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Sheffield United won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Dec 09, 2023 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Brentford 0

Premier League coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network