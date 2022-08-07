The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Leicester City

Last Season Records: Leicester City 14-14-10; Brentford 14-18-6

What to Know

Leicester City won both of their matches against Brentford last season (2-1 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. The 2022-2023 Premier League season is here, and Leicester and Brentford will play their first match 9 a.m. ET on Aug. 7 at King Power Stadium. The Foxes struggled last year, ending up 14-14-10. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Brentford (14-18-6), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Brentford

Leicester City vs. Brentford When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leicester +105; Draw +255; Brentford +255

Series History

Leicester City have won both of the meetings they've played against Brentford in the last seven years.