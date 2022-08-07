leicester-city.jpg
The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

  • Brentford @ Leicester City
  • Last Season Records: Leicester City 14-14-10; Brentford 14-18-6

What to Know

Leicester City won both of their matches against Brentford last season (2-1 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. The 2022-2023 Premier League season is here, and Leicester and Brentford will play their first match 9 a.m. ET on Aug. 7 at King Power Stadium. The Foxes struggled last year, ending up 14-14-10. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Brentford (14-18-6), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

  • Who: Leicester City vs. Brentford
  • When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: King Power Stadium
  • TV/Live stream: Peacock
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leicester +105; Draw +255; Brentford +255
Series History

Leicester City have won both of the meetings they've played against Brentford in the last seven years.

  • Mar 20, 2022 - Leicester City 2 vs. Brentford 1
  • Oct 24, 2021 - Leicester City 2 vs. Brentford 1