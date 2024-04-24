The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Manchester United

Current Records: Sheffield United 3-7-23, Manchester United 15-5-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Manchester United will be playing at home against Sheffield United at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Man United's last four contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Last Saturday, neither Man United nor Bournemouth could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. The only reason Man United dodged a loss was the performance of Bruno Fernandes, who scored both goals for the team.

Meanwhile, Sheffield and Burnley combined for 21 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Sheffield fell victim to a bruising 4-1 loss at the hands of Burnley. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Sheffield as the squad hasn't won a game since February 10th.

With that draw, Man United's record moves to 15-5-12. As for Sheffield, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7-23.

Man United beat Sheffield by a goal in their previous matchup back in October of 2023, winning 2-1. Will Man United repeat their success, or does Sheffield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester United is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -357 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Sheffield United.