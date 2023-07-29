A true boxing super fight is within reach. The sport will gather in Las Vegas on Saturday night to crown the first four-belt welterweight champion when unified titleholder Errol Spence Jr. takes on WBO champ Terence Crawford on Showtime PPV. It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena with the eyes of the world watching.

The two fighters have built incredible resumes and are considered among the pound-for-pound best in the sport.

Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) is the current WBO welterweight champion and has held world titles at both lightweight and junior welterweight, becoming undisputed at 140 pounds. He has long been considered one of boxing's absolute top talents but was held back from the biggest fights at welterweight by his long affiliation with Top Rank, with most of the elite 147-pound fighters operating under the Premier Boxing Champions banner.

After splitting with Top Rank, a long-awaited clash with Spence seemed possible but previous attempts to make the fight fell apart, leading to less appealing bouts, such as Crawford's December win over David Avanesyan.

"He's gonna find out the same thing that everyone else finds out. He's gonna say that on TV I look one way. In the ring he's gonna be seeing three of me," Crawford said at the final press conference. "They say he's the big bad wolf, but come fight night we're gonna find out if he's all that he says he is. He's gonna have to show me."

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Spence (28-0, 22 KO) is also undefeated and dominant. He has, however, been far less active than Crawford in recent years. Due to various issues ranging from a car crash to a retinal tear, Spence has only fought twice since September 2019.

Despite the lack of activity, Spence looked outstanding in unifying his WBC and IBF titles with the WBA belt by scoring a 10th round stoppage of Yordenis Ugas in April 2022.

"He's gonna find out that my skills are superior. He's talented, but when we talk about what my coach teaches, he's gonna see that I have great offense, defense and stamina. It's more than just talent," Spence said at the final press conference.

"There's no more talking. Nothing else to say. My chant is, it's time to eat. It's time to make it happen. We're tired of talking. It's time to go. Show time," Spence's trainer Derrick James said.

The undercard will see some fun action in the lower weight classes as well. Rising contenders in the lightweight division meet when Isaac Cruz takes on Giovanni Cabrera in a WBA title eliminator. Cruz is best known for giving Gervonta "Tank" Davis one of his toughest tests to date. Seventeen of Cruz's 24 pro wins have come by knockout. Plus, former unified champion Nonito Donaire is back and looking to reclaim a title when he takes on Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. And rising contenders meet to open the PPV when Sergio Garcia and Yoenis Tellez meet at junior middleweight.

"I'm going to come out on Saturday and prove my worth. I'm going to show why I deserve a rematch with Gervonta Davis," Cruz said. "I'm coming here to do my job and send a clear message. I'm not overrated, I'm worth every penny. I'm here to show everyone what I can do inside the ring."

Below is the complete fight card for Spence vs. Crawford along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Spence vs. Crawford fight card

Favorite Underdog Weight class Terence Crawford (c) -150 Errol Spence (c) +125 Undisputed welterweight title Isaac Cruz -700 Giovanni Cabrera +500 WBA lightweight title eliminator Nonito Donaire -150 Alexandro Santiago +125 Vacant WBC bantamweight title Sergio Garcia -125 Yoenis Tellez +105 Junior middleweights

Spence vs. Crawford viewing info

Date: July 29 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

July 29 | 8 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas How to watch: Showtime PPV ($84.99)

Spence vs. Crawford countdown



Who wins Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford, and which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of nearly $4,000, and find out.