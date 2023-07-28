Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the welterweight world championship unification showdown between Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. and Terence "Bud" Crawford. Spence is a native of Dallas, while Crawford hails from Omaha.

On Wednesday, Johnson tweeted at Omaha's account and stated that should Crawford win Saturday's title fight in Las Vegas, Stothert would receive a Texas-sized title belt from Wild Bill's in Dallas. Stothert agreed, saying that Johnson would receive an assorted box of meat from Omaha Steaks should Spence win the fight.

"I love a friendly wager and am eager to watch what is sure to be a competitive match between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport," read a statement by Johnson. "Dallas is home for Errol Spence Jr., and I admire his incredible talent, grit, and determination."

According to Boxing Scene, Johnson has been a longtime supporter of Spence's thanks to a friendship that he enjoys with Spence's trainer Derrick James, and the two have done community work together through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

Spence and Crawford will square off in one of the most anticipated title fights in many years on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.