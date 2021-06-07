Big-time boxing is back in the Sunshine State ... just not in the form you might expect. Retired pound-for-pound king and former five-division champion Floyd Mayweather is set to make his return to the boxing ring on Sunday night to take on social media star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. That event, slated for Showtime PPV, has been simply dubbed "Bragging Rights".

The bout will not yield an official result for either man as the Florida commission announced that there will be no judges nor an official decision read after the fight. That means that you will be hard pressed to have a sportsbook taking action on the fight. The two will not wear headgear as they mix it up with 10-ounce gloves. Knockouts and knockdowns will be legal and the referee can stop the bout at any moment.

Mayweather has not had an official fight since his TKO win over Conor McGregor in August 2017, the victory running his career record to 50-0. He fought a three-round exhibition bout against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, easily scoring a first round TKO. Mayweather has insisted that he is retired and just looking to take fights to entertain fans -- though he did express an interest in a rematch with McGregor during the media day for Sunday's fight.

The card will also feature the debut of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. The former All Pro is slated for a four-round exhibition against MMA and Bare Knuckle fighter Brian Maxwell to kick off the PPV festivities. He has done boxing training before and sparred in his hometown gyms, but never officially stepped in the ring. Plus, Jarrett Hurd is back when he takes on Luis Arias at middleweight.

There's plenty going on this week in Miami with such a huge event on tap. Everything from celebrity sightings on South Beach, undercard press conferences and ceremonial weigh-ins are in store as some of the biggest names descend on the Sunshine State for this event. CBS Sports will have you covered all week with the latest news, insight and analysis with the Morning Kombat crew on the ground to interview the fighters and more. Stay tuned to this page for all the latest updates as we inch closer to fight time from Hard Rock Stadium.

You can follow along with every moment of the action on Sunday night from Miami Gardens, Florida, with our live blog that will provide play-by-play commentary for each fight, round-by-round scoring and much, much more.

Mayweather vs. Paul fight card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, contracted exhibition

Badou Jack -2500 vs. Dervin Colina +1200, light heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd -900 vs. Luis Arias +600, middleweight



Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, contracted exhibition

Mayweather vs. Paul viewing info

Date: June 6

June 6 Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Showtime PPV on all traditional cable and satellite providers ($49.99) | Stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App

