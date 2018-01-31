Utah State downs New Mexico 89-80 on McEwen's career night
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Koby McEwen set career highs with 31 points and 13 rebounds, Sam Merrill added 18 points, and Utah State held off New Mexico 89-80 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.
Dwayne Brown Jr. and Quinn Taylor scored 15 points apiece and the Aggies (13-11, 6-5 Mountain West Conference) shot 56.4 percent from the floor. McEwen had a career-high six of Utah State's 13 3-pointers.
The Lobos closed to 70-64 after scoring 10 straight, then to 83-80 with 1:03 left after Troy Simons' dunk, but got no closer. The Aggies sealed it with four free throws in the final 27 seconds.
Taylor's layup put Utah State up 28-19, but the Lobos led 32-30 after Anthony Mathis' jumper capped a 13-2 run. Brown hit a 3 and Utah State led 39-35 at halftime.
Mathis scored career-high 25 points with six 3s and five assists. Chris McNeal had 21 points and Makuach Maluach 15 for New Mexico (11-12, 6-4), which saw its three-game win streak end.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|50.7
|Field Goal %
|51.2
|13.6
|Three Point %
|43.2
|79.1
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
|8.0
|Troy Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Diogo Brito made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Diogo Brito made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Joe Furstinger
|16.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Dane Kuiper
|22.0
|+ 1
|Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Joe Furstinger
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|33.0
|Quinn Taylor missed free throw
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|89
|Field Goals
|29-60 (48.3%)
|31-55 (56.4%)
|3-Pointers
|13-28 (46.4%)
|13-24 (54.2%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|32
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|18
|15
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|New Mexico 11-12
|79.4 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Utah State 13-11
|74.0 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|48.3
|FG%
|56.4
|
|
|46.4
|3PT FG%
|54.2
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mathis
|36
|25
|2
|5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8/13
|6/10
|3/3
|0
|2
|C. McNeal
|36
|21
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/15
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Maluach
|34
|15
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6/9
|2/3
|1/1
|2
|4
|J. Furstinger
|40
|6
|9
|6
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|D. Kuiper
|27
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mathis
|36
|25
|2
|5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8/13
|6/10
|3/3
|0
|2
|C. McNeal
|36
|21
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/15
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Maluach
|34
|15
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6/9
|2/3
|1/1
|2
|4
|J. Furstinger
|40
|6
|9
|6
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|D. Kuiper
|27
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simons
|25
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/11
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Mondragon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. MacDougall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Logwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Pinchuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Vail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|24
|18
|4
|3
|10
|16
|29/60
|13/28
|9/10
|7
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McEwen
|40
|31
|13
|6
|3
|0
|5
|2
|10/15
|6/8
|5/5
|0
|13
|S. Merrill
|35
|18
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|5/6
|0
|3
|Q. Taylor
|32
|15
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|1
|D. Brown Jr.
|34
|15
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6/13
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Brito
|38
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McEwen
|40
|31
|13
|6
|3
|0
|5
|2
|10/15
|6/8
|5/5
|0
|13
|S. Merrill
|35
|18
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|5/6
|0
|3
|Q. Taylor
|32
|15
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|1
|D. Brown Jr.
|34
|15
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6/13
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Brito
|38
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Henson
|13
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|0
|A. Porter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Ainge
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Pearre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dargenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Isby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Larson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|30
|15
|7
|3
|13
|12
|31/55
|13/24
|14/17
|8
|22
-
LSU
18TENN61
84
Final
-
TULANE
ECU71
69
Final/OT
-
PSU
5MICHST68
76
Final
-
UMBC
STNYBRK67
63
Final
-
STLOU
STJOES60
59
Final
-
PROV
SETON57
73
Final
-
LVILLE
2UVA64
74
Final
-
UVM
BING68
54
Final
-
15WVU
IOWAST77
93
Final
-
HARTFD
NH79
62
Final
-
COPPST
HAMP59
70
Final/OT
-
PITT
MIAMI57
69
Final
-
ARMY
BUCK71
83
Final/OT
-
LOYMD
BU55
64
Final
-
NAVY
AMER61
44
Final
-
LSALLE
DAVID65
84
Final
-
HOU
8CINCY70
80
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH75
73
Final
-
MASLOW
MAINE88
64
Final
-
COLG
LAFAY83
93
Final
-
STBON
GMASON85
69
Final
-
TXAMCC
SELOU67
54
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA82
102
Final
-
SAV
FAMU107
100
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
82
Final
-
INDST
VALPO63
69
Final
-
FSU
WAKE72
76
Final
-
NIOWA
EVAN49
57
Final
-
CUSE
GATECH51
55
Final
-
LAMAR
ABIL69
74
Final
-
LOYCHI
BRAD67
69
Final
-
MEMP
SFLA86
74
Final
-
MD
3PURDUE67
75
Final
-
MISSST
SC81
76
Final
-
TEXAS
10TXTECH71
73
Final/OT
-
NMEX
UTAHST80
89
Final
-
WYO
COLOST91
86
Final/2OT
-
MIZZOU
BAMA69
60
Final
-
BUTLER
MARQET92
72
Final
-
VATECH
BC85
80
Final/OT
-
UCONN
UCF61
70
Final
-
9ARIZ
WASHST100
72
Final
-
UCRIV
CPOLY68
71
Final
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH75
68
Final
-
FRESNO
NEVADA92
102
Final
-
SJST
UNLV67
76
Final