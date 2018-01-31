NMEX
Utah State downs New Mexico 89-80 on McEwen's career night

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Koby McEwen set career highs with 31 points and 13 rebounds, Sam Merrill added 18 points, and Utah State held off New Mexico 89-80 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.

Dwayne Brown Jr. and Quinn Taylor scored 15 points apiece and the Aggies (13-11, 6-5 Mountain West Conference) shot 56.4 percent from the floor. McEwen had a career-high six of Utah State's 13 3-pointers.

The Lobos closed to 70-64 after scoring 10 straight, then to 83-80 with 1:03 left after Troy Simons' dunk, but got no closer. The Aggies sealed it with four free throws in the final 27 seconds.

Taylor's layup put Utah State up 28-19, but the Lobos led 32-30 after Anthony Mathis' jumper capped a 13-2 run. Brown hit a 3 and Utah State led 39-35 at halftime.

Mathis scored career-high 25 points with six 3s and five assists. Chris McNeal had 21 points and Makuach Maluach 15 for New Mexico (11-12, 6-4), which saw its three-game win streak end.

Key Players
J. Furstinger
S. Merrill
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
50.7 Field Goal % 51.2
13.6 Three Point % 43.2
79.1 Free Throw % 81.8
  Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen 8.0
  Troy Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Diogo Brito made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Diogo Brito made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Joe Furstinger 16.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Dane Kuiper 22.0
+ 1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Joe Furstinger 27.0
  Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor 33.0
  Quinn Taylor missed free throw 33.0
Team Stats
Points 80 89
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 31-55 (56.4%)
3-Pointers 13-28 (46.4%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 25 32
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 17 22
Team 1 2
Assists 18 15
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
A. Mathis G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
K. McEwen G
31 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico 11-12 354580
home team logo Utah State 13-11 395089
Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, UT
away team logo New Mexico 11-12 79.4 PPG 36.4 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo Utah State 13-11 74.0 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.8 APG
32
A. Mathis G 12.0 PPG 2.1 RPG 1.0 APG 47.8 FG%
1
K. McEwen G 15.1 PPG 5.4 RPG 3.1 APG 39.9 FG%
32
A. Mathis G 25 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
1
K. McEwen G 31 PTS 13 REB 6 AST
48.3 FG% 56.4
46.4 3PT FG% 54.2
90.0 FT% 82.4
New Mexico
A. Mathis
C. McNeal
M. Maluach
J. Furstinger
D. Kuiper
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Mathis 36 25 2 5 0 0 3 5 8/13 6/10 3/3 0 2
C. McNeal 36 21 2 3 0 0 1 2 8/15 3/6 2/2 0 2
M. Maluach 34 15 6 2 1 0 3 2 6/9 2/3 1/1 2 4
J. Furstinger 40 6 9 6 1 3 0 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 5
D. Kuiper 27 5 2 1 1 0 1 2 1/6 0/3 3/4 0 2
T. Simons
M. Mondragon
A. Jackson
C. MacDougall
S. Logwood
V. Pinchuk
J. Simmons
M. Vail
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Simons 25 8 3 1 1 0 2 3 3/11 2/6 0/0 1 2
M. Mondragon 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. MacDougall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Logwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Pinchuk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 24 18 4 3 10 16 29/60 13/28 9/10 7 17
Utah State
K. McEwen
S. Merrill
Q. Taylor
D. Brown Jr.
D. Brito
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. McEwen 40 31 13 6 3 0 5 2 10/15 6/8 5/5 0 13
S. Merrill 35 18 3 3 0 0 2 2 5/9 3/6 5/6 0 3
Q. Taylor 32 15 5 0 1 1 1 3 7/9 0/0 1/2 4 1
D. Brown Jr. 34 15 5 2 3 1 1 1 6/13 3/5 0/0 2 3
D. Brito 38 6 3 3 0 1 2 0 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 2
D. Henson
A. Porter
C. Ainge
J. Pearre
A. Dargenton
J. Bean
D. Isby
B. Miller
T. Larson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Henson 13 4 1 0 0 0 0 4 1/4 1/3 1/2 1 0
A. Porter 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Ainge 5 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Pearre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dargenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Isby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Larson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 30 15 7 3 13 12 31/55 13/24 14/17 8 22
