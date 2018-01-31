LOGAN, Utah (AP) Koby McEwen set career highs with 31 points and 13 rebounds, Sam Merrill added 18 points, and Utah State held off New Mexico 89-80 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.

Dwayne Brown Jr. and Quinn Taylor scored 15 points apiece and the Aggies (13-11, 6-5 Mountain West Conference) shot 56.4 percent from the floor. McEwen had a career-high six of Utah State's 13 3-pointers.

The Lobos closed to 70-64 after scoring 10 straight, then to 83-80 with 1:03 left after Troy Simons' dunk, but got no closer. The Aggies sealed it with four free throws in the final 27 seconds.

Taylor's layup put Utah State up 28-19, but the Lobos led 32-30 after Anthony Mathis' jumper capped a 13-2 run. Brown hit a 3 and Utah State led 39-35 at halftime.

Mathis scored career-high 25 points with six 3s and five assists. Chris McNeal had 21 points and Makuach Maluach 15 for New Mexico (11-12, 6-4), which saw its three-game win streak end.

