No. 5 Michigan St. beats Indiana 63-60 for 6th straight win
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Indiana thought a lineup change might help it stand up to Michigan State's length on Saturday.
Instead, the fifth-ranked Spartans found their own solution.
On a night when Matt McQuaid scored 12 points and made the decisive 3-pointer with 68 seconds left, Michigan State again matched the school's single-game record with 13 blocked shots to hold off the hard-charging Hoosiers 63-60.
It's the second time this season they've had 13 blocks in a game, and the Spartans pushed their single-season record total to 204.
Michigan State (22-3, 10-2 Big Ten) sure didn't follow the rest of the script to its sixth straight win.
The national leader in rebounding margin wound up get outrebounded 53-29 and 25-3 on the offensive end. And while the nation's second-best shooting team was 9 of 18 on 3s, the Spartans took only 47 shots and struggled to close it out because of poor free-throw shooting that included two misses from Joshua Langford with 2.2 seconds left.
Those misses gave the Hoosiers (12-12, 5-7) one last gasp - but Devonte Green's 70-foot heave at the buzzer bounced high off the back of the rim.
''Very seldom has one of our teams gotten outworked, outhustled the way that Indiana did,'' Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. ''The 25-3 offensive rebounds is an insult to me, my players and anyone that's ever played here.''
Langford and Jaren Jackson Jr. each scored 10 points for Michigan State, and Jackson finished with seven blocks - one short of his career high against Rutgers in December.
Indiana's revamped starting lineup paid dividends, too.
Just 15 days after enduring a 28-pooint loss at Michigan State, Indiana coach Archie Miller plugged in Freddie McSwain Jr.
Juwan Morgan again led the Hoosiers with 23 points and 11 rebounds, but McSwain finished with eight points and 16 rebounds - the most by an Indiana player in almost 2 1/2 years and the most by an Indiana player in a Big Ten game in a decade.
''That's what he does every day. He attacks the glass relentlessly,'' Morgan said. ''The way we see it, nobody can keep him off the glass. As a result, that's what 16 boards looks like.''
Despite shooting a season-low 28.8 percent from the field, Morgan scored seven straight points to cut a 58-50 deficit with 5:05 left to 58-57 with 2:22 to go.
Indiana had two chances to take the lead on its next possession, but Robert Johnson's layup rolled out and McSwain missed two free throws after grabbing the offensive rebound.
McQuaid's final 3 made it a four-point game and after Green's three-point play got the Hoosiers within 63-60 with 3.7 seconds left. They just couldn't get any closer.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: Offensively, the Spartans struggled. But defensively, they showed just how good they can be with their size and length. The biggest problem was the Hoosiers kept getting second chances.
Indiana: The young Hoosiers fought hard enough and long enough to give themselves a chance, earning some respect in the process.
KEY STATS
Michigan State: Miles Bridges had seven points and eight rebounds. ... McQuaid was 4 of 5 on 3s. ... The Spartans had their worst rebounding margin (minus-24) since 1996-97 when they were minus-18 against North Carolina. The three offensive rebounds matched their fewest since 1996-97.
Indiana: Morgan recorded his seventh double-double of the season. ... Devonte Green had eight points and a career-high six assists while Zach McRoberts matched his career-best with four steals. ... The Hoosiers made only two of their first 22 shots, and went more than 8 1/2 minutes in the first half without a basket.
QUIET FRONT
As students arrived at the game, they were greeted by cards asking them to refrain from using the swirling scandal surrounding Larry Nassar and allegations of sexual misconduct involving the Michigan State football and men's basketball programs to heckle players and coaches during the game.
Nobody was more appreciative than Izzo, who started his postgame news conference by thanking the Hoosiers.
''I did want to publicly thank IU. I want to thank their president, their AD, their coach, players, fans, students,'' Izzo said. ''That was a very classy, whatever they sent out, it was very well done and very much appreciated in handling themselves without some of the things that needed to be said.''
UP NEXT
Michigan State: Will try to extend its winning streak Tuesday at Iowa.
Indiana: Plays the fourth game in an eight-day span Monday at Rutgers.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|47.9
|Field Goal %
|41.1
|36.8
|Three Point %
|33.3
|90.1
|Free Throw %
|75.8
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|2.0
|Cassius Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Cassius Winston missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Devonte Green
|2.0
|+ 1
|Devonte Green made free throw
|3.0
|Shooting foul on Miles Bridges
|3.0
|+ 2
|Devonte Green made driving layup
|3.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Zach McRoberts
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|11.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|60
|Field Goals
|23-47 (48.9%)
|19-66 (28.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-18 (50.0%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-17 (47.1%)
|18-25 (72.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|53
|Offensive
|3
|21
|Defensive
|23
|28
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|13
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|5 Michigan State 22-3
|83.2 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|20.2 APG
|Indiana 12-12
|71.6 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|M. McQuaid G
|6.4 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|42.1 FG%
|
00
|J. Morgan F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. McQuaid G
|12 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|J. Morgan F
|23 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.9
|FG%
|28.8
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|47.1
|FT%
|72.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Langford
|27
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/13
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Jackson Jr.
|25
|10
|3
|2
|1
|7
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|1/3
|0
|3
|N. Ward
|19
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|2
|M. Bridges
|33
|7
|8
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3/7
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|8
|C. Winston
|31
|7
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|5/7
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Langford
|27
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/13
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Jackson Jr.
|25
|10
|3
|2
|1
|7
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|1/3
|0
|3
|N. Ward
|19
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|2
|M. Bridges
|33
|7
|8
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3/7
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|8
|C. Winston
|31
|7
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|5/7
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McQuaid
|23
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/5
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Schilling
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|L. Nairn Jr.
|13
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Goins
|15
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|B. Carter
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|X. Tillman
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Ahrens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|26
|15
|3
|13
|11
|24
|23/47
|9/18
|8/17
|3
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|35
|23
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|8/17
|1/3
|6/8
|4
|7
|R. Johnson
|37
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/15
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|5
|F. McSwain Jr.
|29
|8
|16
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|0/4
|9
|7
|Z. McRoberts
|18
|5
|4
|1
|4
|0
|1
|5
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|2
|J. Newkirk
|26
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|35
|23
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|8/17
|1/3
|6/8
|4
|7
|R. Johnson
|37
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/15
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|5
|F. McSwain Jr.
|29
|8
|16
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|0/4
|9
|7
|Z. McRoberts
|18
|5
|4
|1
|4
|0
|1
|5
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|2
|J. Newkirk
|26
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green
|31
|7
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/11
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|3
|J. Smith
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|0
|C. Hartman
|9
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|A. Durham
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Priller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lasko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|49
|13
|6
|2
|8
|18
|19/66
|4/19
|18/25
|21
|28
-
4DUKE
STJOHN77
81
Final
-
OKLAST
7KANSAS84
79
Final
-
TOLEDO
AKRON77
56
Final
-
ND
NCST58
76
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH41
58
Final
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER57
80
Final
-
HOU
UCF69
65
Final
-
8CINCY
UCONN65
57
Final
-
BING
MAINE79
81
Final/OT
-
FURMAN
CIT92
100
Final/OT
-
21UK
MIZZOU60
69
Final
-
MOST
LOYCHI75
97
Final
-
10TXTECH
TCU83
71
Final
-
SC
TEXAM60
83
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO80
62
Final
-
JAXST
SIUE67
75
Final
-
LIB
LONGWD67
55
Final
-
DENVER
IPFW63
91
Final
-
DAYTON
UMASS82
86
Final/2OT
-
BU
LEHIGH75
80
Final
-
MEMP
ECU85
88
Final/OT
-
FDU
ROBERT73
67
Final
-
MIAMI
VATECH84
75
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR57
75
Final
-
20CLEM
WAKE75
67
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH80
84
Final
-
PROV
MARQET77
75
Final
-
MINN
24MICH73
76
Final/OT
-
SDAK
NDAKST76
72
Final
-
ORAL
WILL56
82
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB61
63
Final
-
AMER
ARMY70
82
Final
-
NKY
CLEVST78
61
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON80
59
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT54
67
Final
-
ARK
LSU86
94
Final
-
KENTST
BGREEN62
70
Final
-
CMICH
OHIO101
98
Final/2OT
-
DREXEL
WMMARY91
79
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER61
79
Final
-
2UVA
CUSE59
44
Final
-
3PURDUE
RUT78
76
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT84
71
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA77
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORT66
68
Final
-
EWASH
PORTST81
94
Final
-
MONST
NCOLO63
86
Final
-
WKY
TXSA63
74
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST100
107
Final/OT
-
EVAN
ILLST71
75
Final
-
KSTATE
15WVU51
89
Final
-
DAVID
GWASH87
58
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
79
Final
-
BAMA
23FLA68
50
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST61
81
Final
-
COPPST
BCU60
80
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE78
81
Final
-
FAMU
HOW80
83
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
MOREHD83
73
Final
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT56
59
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD73
57
Final
-
UVM
UMBC81
53
Final
-
FSU
LVILLE80
76
Final
-
DELST
NCCU61
72
Final
-
HAMP
NCAT84
92
Final
-
TNTECH
EILL71
79
Final
-
GMASON
RICH79
75
Final
-
PRESBY
NCASHV61
75
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER65
73
Final
-
MCNSE
NWST75
62
Final
-
TXAMCC
UIW56
51
Final
-
USCUP
KENSAW69
93
Final
-
MIAOH
NILL81
65
Final
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB81
77
Final
-
OREG
STNFRD61
96
Final
-
MNTNA
NDAK72
67
Final
-
SFA
LAMAR54
76
Final
-
APPST
TEXST59
56
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL80
87
Final
-
SALAB
TROY63
80
Final
-
ALST
MVSU89
85
Final/OT
-
PEAY
SEMO96
81
Final
-
NICHST
NORL81
64
Final
-
CARK
SELOU84
89
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST67
90
Final
-
RICE
NTEXAS70
74
Final
-
USC
UCLA79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISSST57
72
Final
-
NMEX
SJST71
68
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM82
96
Final
-
BROWN
PRINCE102
100
Final/OT
-
IOWA
PSU58
82
Final
-
GTOWN
6XAVIER91
96
Final/OT
-
MISS
18TENN61
94
Final
-
FGC
JVILLE80
55
Final
-
12OKLA
TEXAS74
79
Final
-
GAST
ARKLR81
51
Final
-
SCST
SAV99
111
Final
-
STHRN
GRAM68
69
Final
-
ALCORN
JACKST57
60
Final
-
MORGAN
NORFLK65
76
Final
-
STBON
DUQ84
81
Final
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK73
64
Final
-
YALE
PENN50
59
Final
-
STETSON
UNF91
97
Final
-
WRIGHT
YOUNG83
57
Final
-
CAMP
HIGHPT56
67
Final
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH105
104
Final/2OT
-
MURYST
TNMART66
53
Final
-
NH
ALBANY74
83
Final
-
UAB
ODU60
65
Final
-
HARV
CORN76
73
Final
-
LAFAY
BUCK59
74
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO78
73
Final
-
TNST
EKY73
60
Final
-
DART
CLMB74
77
Final
-
USM
FAU77
66
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA86
85
Final
-
LATECH
FIU68
71
Final
-
DEL
ELON76
89
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU77
84
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR71
88
Final
-
FORD
STLOU50
73
Final
-
VALPO
SILL59
65
Final
-
NEVADA
COLOST76
67
Final
-
OREGST
CAL70
74
Final
-
UNLV
BOISE91
93
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
BRAD78
68
Final
-
PITT
19UNC65
96
Final
-
GASOU
ARKST89
91
Final
-
ALAM
ARKPB62
80
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR67
81
Final
-
5MICHST
IND63
60
Final
-
VANDY
11AUBURN81
93
Final
-
MRSHL
UTEP74
65
Final
-
13MARYCA
USD65
62
Final
-
WEBER
NAU87
55
Final
-
CHIST
GC55
89
Final
-
CSN
UCSB51
75
Final
-
UMKC
CSBAK58
81
Final
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE54
55
Final
-
AF
SDGST50
81
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER81
72
Final
-
UCIRV
CSFULL63
58
Final
-
HAWAII
CPOLY64
78
Final
-
BYU
14GONZAG60
68
Final
-
IDAHO
SACST81
58
Final
-
9ARIZ
WASH75
78
Final
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA70
59
Final