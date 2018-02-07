No. 2 Virginia rallies in second half, stays unbeaten in ACC
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Virginia's Tony Bennett realizes his team has a huge target on its back. His second-ranked Cavaliers dodged a big upset Wednesday night, rallying in the second half to beat Florida State 59-55 and remain unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The target is only going to get bigger.
Not only is Virginia (23-1) the third team since 2000-01 to win its first 12 ACC games - joining North Carolina (2000-01) and Miami (2012-13) - but after No. 1 Villanova's 79-75 loss to St. John's , the Cavaliers have a chance to take over the top spot in the rankings for the first time since the week of Dec. 21, 1982, with a win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
''That stuff is great. The fan's get excited but we are in a good quest and race right now,'' Bennett said.
Virginia trailed 32-22 at halftime but bounced back by hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers and making all six of its foul shots in the second half. They also committed only one turnover after halftime and held the Seminoles without a field goal for the final 9:01.
The Seminoles (17-6, 6-6) shot 40 percent from the field for the game (18 of 45) and made only two of their last 12.
''They were hitting tough shots and slipping a lot of ball screens in the first half,'' said Kyle Guy, who scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half. ''We knew their pressure might wear down. When you see that defense for 40 minutes we are going to eventually get our way.''
Devon Hall led the Cavaliers with 17 points and Ty Jerome added 15.
Virginia's only lead in the first half was 4-3 on a Hall layup. It would be tied at 9 before the Seminoles went on an 11-4 run. They would lead by as many as 11 (29-18) on Christ Koumadje's alley-oop dunk off CJ Walker's assist with 5:54 remaining, but that would be FSU's last field goal of the half.
''The pack line, it's definitely hard,'' said Phil Cofer, who had nine points. ''They're backing up so much that you don't know whether it's a good shot or a bad shot. That's what kind of messed us up a little bit.''
The Cavaliers regained the lead for good with 7:39 remaining when a De'Andre Hunter dunk made it 48-47 and started an 11-2 run. The Seminoles got within 57-55 when M.J. Walker, who had a team-high 10 points, made a free throw but Virginia put it away on two Hunter free throws.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers allowed 32 points in the first half, which ended a string of 15 straight regular-season conference games where they held an opponent under 30 points in the first 20 minutes. It also tied a season high for points allowed in the first half (they allowed 32 against VCU on Nov. 17, 2017).
Florida State: The Seminoles have dropped six straight against Top 5 teams. Their last win came against then-No. 4 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament final in 2012.
LETDOWN
Florida State's Terance Mann, who was averaging 15.9 points in conference play, was just 1 of 4 from the field and scored a season-low three points. It also ended a string where he scored in double figures in nine straight games.
RARE AIR
It is the first time since 1980-81 that the Cavaliers have won their first 12 conference games. It is the 13th time in conference history that a team has started 12-0. No team has gone only 18-0 and only Duke in 1998-99 was able to go 16-0.
HE SAID IT
''If there's one thing about the ACC, you can't have a pity party. You got to learn from your shortcomings. I thought we put ourselves in a pretty good position against a very good basketball team and came up short,'' Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton.
UP NEXT
Virginia: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Cavaliers won the first meeting 78-52 on Jan. 3.
Florida State: Travels to Notre Dame on Saturday. The Seminoles are looking for their first win in South Bend, Indiana, in their fourth trip.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/joereedy
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|15.5
|Pts. Per Game
|15.5
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|58.4
|45.6
|Three Point %
|26.3
|93.4
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|Offensive rebound by Phil Cofer
|1.0
|Braian Angola missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Florida State
|4.0
|Braian Angola missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Trent Forrest
|9.0
|+ 1
|M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|M.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Ty Jerome
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|55
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|18-45 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|31
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|18
|22
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|4
|0
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|2 Virginia 23-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Florida State 17-7
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|40.0
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hall
|39
|17
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/11
|3/4
|4/4
|2
|1
|T. Jerome
|39
|15
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7/14
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|K. Guy
|38
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/19
|3/10
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Wilkins
|27
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Salt
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hall
|39
|17
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/11
|3/4
|4/4
|2
|1
|T. Jerome
|39
|15
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7/14
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|K. Guy
|38
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/19
|3/10
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Wilkins
|27
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Salt
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|18
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|D. Hunter
|20
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|M. Anthony
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bartley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gross Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|24
|8
|4
|1
|6
|18
|22/55
|7/17
|8/10
|6
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cofer
|30
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|1
|C. Walker
|23
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Angola
|35
|7
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/11
|1/8
|4/4
|0
|1
|C. Koumadje
|19
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|T. Mann
|27
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cofer
|30
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|1
|C. Walker
|23
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Angola
|35
|7
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/11
|1/8
|4/4
|0
|1
|C. Koumadje
|19
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|T. Mann
|27
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Walker
|24
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|2/4
|0
|1
|M. Kabengele
|10
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|I. Obiagu
|9
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|2
|T. Forrest
|22
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|4
|B. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Savoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|28
|11
|0
|2
|11
|15
|18/45
|6/20
|13/19
|6
|22
-
MD
PSU70
74
Final
-
LSU
FLA64
73
Final
-
STJOHN
1NOVA79
75
Final
-
ECU
TEMPLE73
90
Final
-
STLOU
STBON56
79
Final
-
PRESBY
WINTHR49
63
Final
-
CAMP
GWEBB78
70
Final
-
NCASHV
LONGWD78
73
Final
-
MARQET
SETON88
85
Final
-
SAMFORD
WOFF79
92
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD61
60
Final
-
DUQ
DAYTON73
88
Final
-
SFLA
UCONN65
68
Final
-
BU
COLG60
74
Final
-
2UVA
FSU59
55
Final
-
GMASON
FORD66
67
Final
-
WAKE
25MIAMI81
87
Final
-
LSALLE
GWASH69
80
Final
-
ARMY
LAFAY54
81
Final
-
NCGRN
FURMAN80
67
Final
-
NAVY
HOLY69
34
Final
-
TXAMCC
SAMHOU64
66
Final
-
LAMAR
NWST79
75
Final
-
LIB
CHARSO75
87
Final
-
AMER
LOYMD69
72
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAS67
64
Final
-
SELOU
UIW86
68
Final
-
BRAD
NIOWA65
74
Final
-
CARK
HOUBP100
80
Final
-
NICHST
ABIL69
65
Final
-
VALPO
EVAN59
63
Final
-
DRAKE
LOYCHI57
72
Final
-
UGA
VANDY66
81
Final
-
14OHIOST
3PURDUE64
63
Final
-
UTAHST
WYO65
83
Final
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL76
75
Final
-
IOWAST
7TXTECH58
76
Final
-
VCU
RICH76
77
Final
-
NCST
VATECH75
85
Final
-
TEXAM
8AUBURN81
80
Final
-
CSN
UCIRV56
77
Final
-
CAL
COLO64
68
Final
-
UNLV
23NEVADA86
78
Final
-
UCRIV
HAWAII64
60
Final