AMES, Iowa (AP) After years of getting owned by Iowa State, Oklahoma State exacted some payback in 2018.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 21 points, Cameron McGriff had 19 and Oklahoma State cruised past Iowa State 80-71 on Tuesday, sweeping the season series with the Cyclones after losing the previous 10 meetings.

Mitchell Solomon scored 10 points with 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (17-13, 7-10 Big 12), who outrebounded Iowa State 47-37 and outscored the Cyclones 32-16 in the paint.

Oklahoma State took a 12-point lead with a 10-0 run in just 87 seconds midway through the first half. Iowa State cut that lead to 48-43 by halftime, but the Cowboys opened the second half on a 14-3 run to push their lead to 16.

Carroll led the way with perhaps his most complete game of the season, adding eight rebounds, seven assists and two crucial late 3s.

''Jeff was terrific on both ends of the court. He was very engaged defensively,'' coach Mike Boynton Jr. said. ''Once he found his rhythm around the rim, he got his jump shot going.''

The Cyclones, down starters Solomon Young and Nick Weiler-Babb to knee injuries, got as close as seven. But Carroll's 3 made it 75-63, and he later hit a 3 with 1:13 to go after Iowa State pulled within eight.

''I'm over there yelling `Drive, drive, drive.' He knew a little bit better this time,'' Boynton said of Carroll's final 3.

Lindell Wigginton had 20 points and Donovan Jackson scored 17 for Iowa State (13-16, 4-13). It will finish last in the league and be the No. 10 seed for next week's conference tournament in Kansas City - a tournament it won a year ago.

Standout big man Cameron Lard was a non-factor, scoring just two points with six rebounds.

''We've got to find a way to become a better defensive team,'' Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ''It's just going to take a lot of work, a lot of focus, a lot of effort.''

THE BIG PICTURE:

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys solidified their case to be considered for an NIT berth. A win over Kansas on Saturday might all but guarantee a bid, which was highly unexpected in Boynton's first season in charge.

Iowa State: The Cyclones' home schedule began with a loss and ended with one. Iowa State typically enjoys a tremendous home-court advantage, but it finished with just four Big 12 wins at Hilton Coliseum in 2017-18 - though three of those were against top-20 opponents. ''I think next year, everyone is going to have a clear understanding of what's expected,'' Jackson said.

THE NUMBERS

Zoran Talley Jr. had 15 points and five rebounds for Iowa State. ...Oklahoma State had 19 assists on 29 made baskets with just 11 turnovers. Iowa State had just 11 assists, as too often the Cyclones settled for quick shots. ...The Cowboys, thanks to 15 offensive rebounds, enjoyed a staggering 24-4 edge in second-chance points. ...Freshman Terrence Lewis was a bright spot for Iowa State, hitting four of five 3s for 12 points.

HE SAID IT

''I am so proud that my dad, he got to see me fulfill my dream here,'' said Jackson in his Senior Night speech to the crowd. Jackson's father died just over a week ago, and he missed Saturday's loss at West Virginia to attend his funeral. ''I'm trying to deal with it. But it's pretty emotional.''

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts the league champion Jayhawks on Saturday.

Iowa State wraps up the regular season at Oklahoma on Friday.

