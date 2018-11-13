NCCU
CINCY

No Text

Williams has career-high 15 in UC's 73-51 win over NCCU

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 13, 2018

CINCINNATI (AP) Keith Williams scored a career-high 15 points, three of his teammates also reached double figures and Cincinnati beat North Carolina Central 73-51 on Tuesday night.

Trevon Scott finished with 12 points and Jarron Cumberland and Justin Jenifer each added 10 for Cincinnati (1-1), which led by as many as 29 points in the second half and improved to 3-0 in the series with the Eagles.

Williams's previous career high was 10, which he reached twice as a freshman last season.

The Bearcats shook off shooting a chilly 27 percent on November 7 in a loss to Ohio State to go 31-of-53 (59 percent) from the field against the Eagles (0-2).

Randy Miller Jr. was the only player to reach double figures for NCCU, finishing with 21 points for the team that has reached the NCAA Tournament in three of the past five seasons.

The Bearcats went 1-for-8 over one stretch and 1-for-7 on 3-pointers in the first half but still shot 52 percent (16-of-31) on the way to a 34-19 halftime lead. They closed the half with a 16-5 run and led by as many as 18 points before halftime. Scott finished the first half with eight points, matching his total against the Buckeyes. Williams scored six points before halftime on Tuesday, two more than he scored against Ohio State.

Cumberland, who scored just four points in the first half, scored six on two 3-pointers as Cincinnati took control with an 13-2 run to open the second half.

BIG PICTURE

NCCU: The Eagles are opening the season with three consecutive road games for the second straight season.

Cincinnati: The game was the second of four straight at home to open the season for the Bearcats.

UP NEXT

NCCU: At Bowling Green on Thursday.

Cincinnati: Hosts Milwaukee on Friday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Shot clock violation turnover on Cincinnati 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra 31.0
  Roderick Taylor Jr. missed layup 33.0
  Bad pass turnover on Rashawn Fredericks, stolen by Julian Walters 50.0
+ 1 Rashann London made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Rashann London made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra 59.0
+ 1 Logan Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:20
+ 1 Logan Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:20
  Personal foul on Roderick Taylor Jr. 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Logan Johnson 1:38
Team Stats
Points 51 73
Field Goals 17-47 (36.2%) 31-53 (58.5%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 31
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 15 20
Team 3 5
Assists 12 19
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
R. Miller, Jr. G
21 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
2
K. Williams G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo NC Central 0-2 193251
home team logo Cincinnati 1-1 343973
O/U 129.5, CINCY -22.5
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
O/U 129.5, CINCY -22.5
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
away team logo NC Central 0-2 51.0 PPG 44 RPG 8.0 APG
home team logo Cincinnati 1-1 56.0 PPG 47 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
21
R. Miller, Jr. G 10.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.0 APG 25.0 FG%
2
K. Williams G 4.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.0 APG 16.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
R. Miller, Jr. G 21 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
2
K. Williams G 15 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
36.2 FG% 58.5
47.1 3PT FG% 35.7
75.0 FT% 50.0
NC Central
Starters
R. Miller, Jr.
R. Davis
Z. Douglas
L. McKnight Jr.
J. Perkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Miller, Jr. 30 21 0 1 0 0 2 4 7/13 5/8 2/2 0 0
R. Davis 35 8 12 0 0 0 4 5 3/8 0/0 2/4 6 6
Z. Douglas 38 7 6 1 1 0 2 3 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 5
L. McKnight Jr. 19 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 1
J. Perkins 31 0 0 6 1 0 2 2 0/5 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
R. Miller, Jr.
R. Davis
Z. Douglas
L. McKnight Jr.
J. Perkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Miller, Jr. 30 21 0 1 0 0 2 4 7/13 5/8 2/2 0 0
R. Davis 35 8 12 0 0 0 4 5 3/8 0/0 2/4 6 6
Z. Douglas 38 7 6 1 1 0 2 3 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 5
L. McKnight Jr. 19 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 1
J. Perkins 31 0 0 6 1 0 2 2 0/5 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
R. Gardner Jr.
R. London
R. Taylor Jr.
J. Walters
J. Guerra
J. Blount
N. Fennell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gardner Jr. 20 8 2 4 0 1 2 2 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 2
R. London 17 4 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 4/4 0 0
R. Taylor Jr. 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Walters 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Blount - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fennell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 51 23 12 4 1 14 18 17/47 8/17 9/12 8 15
Cincinnati
Starters
K. Williams
T. Scott
J. Jenifer
J. Cumberland
N. Brooks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Williams 26 15 4 3 2 3 1 2 7/12 1/2 0/1 3 1
T. Scott 29 12 3 2 1 1 1 0 6/6 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Jenifer 23 10 0 6 2 0 0 1 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 0
J. Cumberland 24 10 2 3 2 1 3 1 4/9 2/5 0/1 0 2
N. Brooks 23 5 7 1 0 2 0 2 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 7
Starters
K. Williams
T. Scott
J. Jenifer
J. Cumberland
N. Brooks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Williams 26 15 4 3 2 3 1 2 7/12 1/2 0/1 3 1
T. Scott 29 12 3 2 1 1 1 0 6/6 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Jenifer 23 10 0 6 2 0 0 1 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 0
J. Cumberland 24 10 2 3 2 1 3 1 4/9 2/5 0/1 0 2
N. Brooks 23 5 7 1 0 2 0 2 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 7
Bench
L. Johnson
E. Nsoseme
T. Moore
R. Fredericks
M. Diarra
C. Broome
J. Koz
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Johnson 17 8 4 2 0 0 2 0 3/6 0/1 2/2 2 2
E. Nsoseme 13 5 4 0 1 1 1 1 2/3 0/0 1/3 0 4
T. Moore 16 3 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 1/1 0 0
R. Fredericks 11 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
M. Diarra 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Broome 14 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 26 19 8 8 11 13 31/53 5/14 6/12 6 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores