Williams has career-high 15 in UC's 73-51 win over NCCU
CINCINNATI (AP) Keith Williams scored a career-high 15 points, three of his teammates also reached double figures and Cincinnati beat North Carolina Central 73-51 on Tuesday night.
Trevon Scott finished with 12 points and Jarron Cumberland and Justin Jenifer each added 10 for Cincinnati (1-1), which led by as many as 29 points in the second half and improved to 3-0 in the series with the Eagles.
Williams's previous career high was 10, which he reached twice as a freshman last season.
The Bearcats shook off shooting a chilly 27 percent on November 7 in a loss to Ohio State to go 31-of-53 (59 percent) from the field against the Eagles (0-2).
Randy Miller Jr. was the only player to reach double figures for NCCU, finishing with 21 points for the team that has reached the NCAA Tournament in three of the past five seasons.
The Bearcats went 1-for-8 over one stretch and 1-for-7 on 3-pointers in the first half but still shot 52 percent (16-of-31) on the way to a 34-19 halftime lead. They closed the half with a 16-5 run and led by as many as 18 points before halftime. Scott finished the first half with eight points, matching his total against the Buckeyes. Williams scored six points before halftime on Tuesday, two more than he scored against Ohio State.
Cumberland, who scored just four points in the first half, scored six on two 3-pointers as Cincinnati took control with an 13-2 run to open the second half.
BIG PICTURE
NCCU: The Eagles are opening the season with three consecutive road games for the second straight season.
Cincinnati: The game was the second of four straight at home to open the season for the Bearcats.
UP NEXT
NCCU: At Bowling Green on Thursday.
Cincinnati: Hosts Milwaukee on Friday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Shot clock violation turnover on Cincinnati
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
|31.0
|Roderick Taylor Jr. missed layup
|33.0
|Bad pass turnover on Rashawn Fredericks, stolen by Julian Walters
|50.0
|+ 1
|Rashann London made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|+ 1
|Rashann London made 1st of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra
|59.0
|+ 1
|Logan Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:20
|+ 1
|Logan Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:20
|Personal foul on Roderick Taylor Jr.
|1:20
|Defensive rebound by Logan Johnson
|1:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|73
|Field Goals
|17-47 (36.2%)
|31-53 (58.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-17 (47.1%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|31
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|15
|20
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|NC Central 0-2
|51.0 PPG
|44 RPG
|8.0 APG
|Cincinnati 1-1
|56.0 PPG
|47 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|R. Miller, Jr. G
|10.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|25.0 FG%
|
2
|K. Williams G
|4.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|16.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Miller, Jr. G
|21 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|K. Williams G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|36.2
|FG%
|58.5
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Miller, Jr.
|30
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7/13
|5/8
|2/2
|0
|0
|R. Davis
|35
|8
|12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3/8
|0/0
|2/4
|6
|6
|Z. Douglas
|38
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|L. McKnight Jr.
|19
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Perkins
|31
|0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|26
|15
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|7/12
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|1
|T. Scott
|29
|12
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Jenifer
|23
|10
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Cumberland
|24
|10
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|0/1
|0
|2
|N. Brooks
|23
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Johnson
|17
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|2
|E. Nsoseme
|13
|5
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|4
|T. Moore
|16
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|R. Fredericks
|11
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Diarra
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Broome
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|26
|19
|8
|8
|11
|13
|31/53
|5/14
|6/12
|6
|20
