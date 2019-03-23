NOVA
Edwards leads Purdue to rout of reigning champ Villanova

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 23, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Carsen Edwards had a career night, scoring 42 points as Purdue knocked reigning national champion Villanova out of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night in an 87-61 rout.

Matt Haarms added 18 points and nine rebounds for the third-seeded Boilermakers (25-9), who advanced to their third straight Sweet 16.

Eric Paschall had 19 for Villanova (26-10), which saw its quest for a third national title in the last four seasons end during the tournament's first weekend. Fellow senior Phil Booth scored 15 points, putting him over 1,500 for his career.

Edwards has battled a sore back and had been in a recent shooting slump, making just 7 of 23 shots from the field in Purdue's first-round win over Old Dominion. He found the bottom of the net early and often against `Nova, making 12 of his 21 shots, including nine of 16 from behind the arc.

Purdue shot 54 percent while holding Villanova to just 20 baskets on 58 shots (34 percent).

Purdue jumped out early, building a 13-point lead thanks to Edwards' outside shooting and Haarms' work down low.

The 7-foot-3 Dutchman towered over the shorter Wildcats, who didn't start anyone over 6-8. He had Purdue's first 4 points on a dunk and a put-back. Edwards hit five of his nine first-half shots, all of which came from 3-point range.

Purdue had nine 3-point baskets in the first half and a dunk by Haarms put the Boilermakers up 43-24 at intermission.

Another dunk from the Dutchman extended the lead to 35 in the second half. Villanova chipped away but the sixth seeded Big East champions did not have weapons to make it a game.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats continued a five-year pattern that has seen them lose in the second round, win a national title, lose in the second round and win another national title. The Wildcats are 15-3 in NCAA Tournament games over that stretch.

Purdue: The win gives the Boilermakers 25 victories for the fourth straight season. Purdue had only done that once before, between 2008 and 2011.

UP NEXT

The Boilermakers will face the winner of Sunday's game between Iowa and Tennessee.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Booth
5 G
C. Edwards
3 G
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
43.4 Field Goal % 38.9
36.7 Three Point % 34.6
74.9 Free Throw % 85.2
  Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr. 27.0
  Brandon Slater missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kyle King, stolen by Joe Cremo 36.0
+ 1 Cole Swider made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Cole Swider made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler 48.0
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels 58.0
+ 3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 1:18
  Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall 1:21
Team Stats
Points 61 87
Field Goals 20-58 (34.5%) 29-54 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 11-38 (28.9%) 16-30 (53.3%)
Free Throws 10-11 (90.9%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 24 42
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 14 26
Team 2 5
Assists 7 19
Steals 7 3
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 0
4
E. Paschall F
19 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
3
C. Edwards G
42 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
Villanova
Starters
E. Paschall
P. Booth
J. Samuels
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Paschall 19 3 2 7/18 2/9 3/4 0 37 0 0 1 1 2
P. Booth 15 4 2 5/13 2/6 3/3 3 37 2 0 5 1 3
J. Samuels 11 3 2 4/8 3/7 0/0 5 32 1 0 0 0 3
C. Gillespie 8 3 0 2/8 2/7 2/2 4 25 1 0 0 1 2
S. Bey 3 1 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 1 0
Bench
C. Swider
J. Cremo
T. Delaney
D. Cosby-Roundtree
P. Heck
B. Slater
J. Quinerly
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Swider 5 1 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 1 8 1 0 0 0 1
J. Cremo 0 3 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 1 2
T. Delaney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cosby-Roundtree 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 3 1
P. Heck 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Slater 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Quinerly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 22 7 20/58 11/38 10/11 15 201 7 0 9 8 14
Purdue
Bench
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
E. Hunter Jr.
K. King
T. Williams
E. Dowuona
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Stefanovic 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
A. Wheeler 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 5 7 1 1 3 0 1
E. Boudreaux 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Luce 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Hunter Jr. 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 2
K. King 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
T. Williams 0 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/3 0 6 0 0 1 2 1
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 37 19 29/54 16/30 13/16 13 200 3 2 11 11 26
