Grady scores 15, Davidson tops Fairfield 67-56

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Kellan Grady had 15 points and Carter Collins added 14 as Davidson beat Fairfield 67-56 in the consolation round of the Orlando Invitational on Friday night.

Davidson (3-4) took a 35-19 lead at halftime but saw its advantage cut to 56-54 with 4:30 left. But the Wildcats closed the game with an 11-2 run.

Luka Brajkovic scored 10 of his 13 points during the second half for Davidson, which will play Temple in Sunday's fifth-place game.

Fairfield (1-6) got 10 points from Jesus Cruz and Landon Taliaferro. The Stags never held the lead.

Davidson went 9 for 24 from 3-point range after having its 809-game streak of making at least one end after missing all 15 tries in a 73-63 loss to Marquette in the first round on Thursday.

After shooting 27 percent in Thursday's 54-47 loss to Southern California, Fairfield converted 48% (24 of 50) in Friday's game.

Fairfield goes against Texas A&M in Sunday's seventh-place game.

---

Key Players
T. Benning
K. Grady
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
33.8 Field Goal % 51.5
12.5 Three Point % 27.6
90.0 Free Throw % 79.2
  Defensive rebound by Cal Freundlich 1.0
  Taj Benning missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Vincent Eze 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady 4.0
  Landon Taliaferro missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Vincent Eze 13.0
  Taj Benning missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
Team Stats
Points 56 67
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 22-52 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 5-14 (35.7%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 31 33
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 20 23
Team 4 5
Assists 4 9
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
24
J. Cruz G
10 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
31
K. Grady G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Fairfield 1-6 193756
home team logo Davidson 3-4 353267
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Fairfield 1-6 61.5 PPG 36.3 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo Davidson 3-4 72.5 PPG 32.5 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
25
L. Taliaferro G 14.7 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.7 APG 40.8 FG%
31
K. Grady G 18.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.3 APG 52.4 FG%
Top Scorers
25
L. Taliaferro G 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
31
K. Grady G 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
48.0 FG% 42.3
16.7 3PT FG% 37.5
35.7 FT% 87.5
Fairfield
Starters
J. Cruz
L. Taliaferro
T. Benning
V. Eze
C. Maidoh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cruz 10 4 0 4/9 1/2 1/2 4 28 0 0 3 1 3
L. Taliaferro 10 1 0 5/16 0/9 0/0 0 34 1 0 1 0 1
T. Benning 8 5 2 4/8 0/2 0/1 2 35 0 0 1 1 4
V. Eze 4 5 0 2/3 0/1 0/3 3 31 2 1 5 1 4
C. Maidoh 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 2 1
Bench
C. Whipple
W. Methnani
K. Senghore-Peterson
A. Kavaliauskas
A. Jeanne-Rose
O. El-Sheikh
C. Green
T. Ngalakulondi
M. Henry
J. Kelly
J. Mullally
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Whipple 8 0 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 13 0 1 1 0 0
W. Methnani 6 3 1 2/2 0/0 2/5 0 15 0 0 0 1 2
K. Senghore-Peterson 4 6 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 22 0 0 0 1 5
A. Kavaliauskas 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/3 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
A. Jeanne-Rose 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
O. El-Sheikh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mullally - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 27 4 24/50 3/18 5/14 12 200 3 2 11 7 20
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
C. Collins
L. Brajkovic
J. Gudmundsson
M. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 15 4 1 6/13 1/4 2/2 2 35 1 0 2 0 4
C. Collins 14 2 3 3/8 1/3 7/7 2 36 1 1 2 0 2
L. Brajkovic 13 4 0 4/9 0/0 5/6 3 22 0 0 3 3 1
J. Gudmundsson 11 5 3 4/8 3/6 0/1 2 34 2 0 1 0 5
M. Jones 6 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 26 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
H. Lee
B. Jones
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
N. Boachie-Yiadom
D. Kristensen
K. Pritchett
L. Frampton
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
D. Dibble
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Lee 5 3 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 0 3
B. Jones 3 4 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 2 18 0 1 0 1 3
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
N. Boachie-Yiadom 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 2
D. Kristensen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Pritchett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dibble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 28 9 22/52 9/24 14/16 17 200 6 2 8 5 23
