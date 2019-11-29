Grady scores 15, Davidson tops Fairfield 67-56
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Kellan Grady had 15 points and Carter Collins added 14 as Davidson beat Fairfield 67-56 in the consolation round of the Orlando Invitational on Friday night.
Davidson (3-4) took a 35-19 lead at halftime but saw its advantage cut to 56-54 with 4:30 left. But the Wildcats closed the game with an 11-2 run.
Luka Brajkovic scored 10 of his 13 points during the second half for Davidson, which will play Temple in Sunday's fifth-place game.
Fairfield (1-6) got 10 points from Jesus Cruz and Landon Taliaferro. The Stags never held the lead.
Davidson went 9 for 24 from 3-point range after having its 809-game streak of making at least one end after missing all 15 tries in a 73-63 loss to Marquette in the first round on Thursday.
After shooting 27 percent in Thursday's 54-47 loss to Southern California, Fairfield converted 48% (24 of 50) in Friday's game.
Fairfield goes against Texas A&M in Sunday's seventh-place game.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|33.8
|Field Goal %
|51.5
|12.5
|Three Point %
|27.6
|90.0
|Free Throw %
|79.2
|Defensive rebound by Cal Freundlich
|1.0
|Taj Benning missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Vincent Eze
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|4.0
|Landon Taliaferro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Vincent Eze
|13.0
|Taj Benning missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|67
|Field Goals
|24-50 (48.0%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-18 (16.7%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|5-14 (35.7%)
|14-16 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|33
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|4
|9
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
25
|L. Taliaferro G
|14.7 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|0.7 APG
|40.8 FG%
|
31
|K. Grady G
|18.7 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|3.3 APG
|52.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Taliaferro G
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|K. Grady G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.0
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|35.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cruz
|10
|4
|0
|4/9
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|L. Taliaferro
|10
|1
|0
|5/16
|0/9
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Benning
|8
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|V. Eze
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/3
|3
|31
|2
|1
|5
|1
|4
|C. Maidoh
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Whipple
|8
|0
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|W. Methnani
|6
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/5
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Senghore-Peterson
|4
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|A. Kavaliauskas
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Jeanne-Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. El-Sheikh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mullally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|27
|4
|24/50
|3/18
|5/14
|12
|200
|3
|2
|11
|7
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|15
|4
|1
|6/13
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Collins
|14
|2
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|7/7
|2
|36
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|L. Brajkovic
|13
|4
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|J. Gudmundsson
|11
|5
|3
|4/8
|3/6
|0/1
|2
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M. Jones
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Lee
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Jones
|3
|4
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynter
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Kristensen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Pritchett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Frampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Czerapowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dibble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|28
|9
|22/52
|9/24
|14/16
|17
|200
|6
|2
|8
|5
|23
