Riller carries College of Charleston over Providence 63-55
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Grant Riller had 29 points as College of Charleston topped Providence 63-55 in the Wooden Legacy on Friday.
Riller, who added five rebounds and five assists, scored 14 points in the second half as the Cougars overcame a 29-27 halftime deficit. Charleston first took the second-half lead when a 3-pointer by Brevin Galloway gave them a 37-34 lead with 15:51 to go. Providence's David Duke tied it with a 3-pointer, then a 3-pointer by Riller gave the Cougars the lead for good.
Jaylen McManus had eight points and eight rebounds for College of Charleston (4-3).
Duke scored a career-high 22 points for the Friars (4-4). Alpha Diallo added 13 points and six rebounds. Emmitt Holt had 11 points.
The Cougars play Sunday for fifth place against the winner of Saturday's game between Pepperdine and Central Florida. Providence will play for seventh place against the loser of the Pepperdine-Central Florida game.
---
---
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|41.6
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|21.2
|Three Point %
|26.3
|54.2
|Free Throw %
|87.8
|Defensive rebound by Zep Jasper
|5.0
|A.J. Reeves missed layup
|7.0
|+ 1
|David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Grant Riller
|14.0
|+ 2
|Grant Riller made jump shot, assist by Zep Jasper
|14.0
|Bad pass turnover on David Duke
|43.0
|+ 1
|Brevin Galloway made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52.0
|+ 1
|Brevin Galloway made 1st of 2 free throws
|52.0
|Personal foul on A.J. Reeves
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Galloway
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|63
|Field Goals
|19-56 (33.9%)
|20-40 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|18-19 (94.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|37
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|13
|27
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|13
|10
|Steals
|11
|6
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|17
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Providence 4-4
|78.0 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|19.4 APG
|Charleston 4-3
|69.2 PPG
|37 RPG
|9.7 APG
|
|33.9
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|94.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Duke
|22
|2
|5
|7/8
|3/4
|5/6
|1
|36
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Diallo
|13
|6
|5
|4/15
|0/5
|5/8
|3
|34
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|E. Holt
|11
|3
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|L. Pipkins
|0
|1
|1
|0/8
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Young
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Duke
|22
|2
|5
|7/8
|3/4
|5/6
|1
|36
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Diallo
|13
|6
|5
|4/15
|0/5
|5/8
|3
|34
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|E. Holt
|11
|3
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|L. Pipkins
|0
|1
|1
|0/8
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Young
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Watson
|7
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|21
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|A. Reeves
|2
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. White
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Gantt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nichols Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dempsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|20
|13
|19/56
|4/19
|13/18
|17
|200
|11
|1
|12
|7
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Riller
|29
|5
|5
|9/15
|2/6
|9/10
|3
|37
|2
|1
|3
|0
|5
|O. Smart
|9
|8
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|B. Galloway
|8
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. McManus
|8
|8
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Z. Jasper
|5
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Riller
|29
|5
|5
|9/15
|2/6
|9/10
|3
|37
|2
|1
|3
|0
|5
|O. Smart
|9
|8
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|B. Galloway
|8
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. McManus
|8
|8
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Z. Jasper
|5
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tucker
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|S. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Richard
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. McCluney
|0
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|T. Reddish
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Epps
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Rabinowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pizano-McInnis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|34
|10
|20/40
|5/15
|18/19
|20
|200
|6
|4
|17
|7
|27
