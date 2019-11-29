PROV
CHARLS

No Text

Riller carries College of Charleston over Providence 63-55

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Grant Riller had 29 points as College of Charleston topped Providence 63-55 in the Wooden Legacy on Friday.

Riller, who added five rebounds and five assists, scored 14 points in the second half as the Cougars overcame a 29-27 halftime deficit. Charleston first took the second-half lead when a 3-pointer by Brevin Galloway gave them a 37-34 lead with 15:51 to go. Providence's David Duke tied it with a 3-pointer, then a 3-pointer by Riller gave the Cougars the lead for good.

Jaylen McManus had eight points and eight rebounds for College of Charleston (4-3).

Duke scored a career-high 22 points for the Friars (4-4). Alpha Diallo added 13 points and six rebounds. Emmitt Holt had 11 points.

The Cougars play Sunday for fifth place against the winner of Saturday's game between Pepperdine and Central Florida. Providence will play for seventh place against the loser of the Pepperdine-Central Florida game.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Diallo
G. Riller
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
41.6 Field Goal % 48.5
21.2 Three Point % 26.3
54.2 Free Throw % 87.8
  Defensive rebound by Zep Jasper 5.0
  A.J. Reeves missed layup 7.0
+ 1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Grant Riller 14.0
+ 2 Grant Riller made jump shot, assist by Zep Jasper 14.0
  Bad pass turnover on David Duke 43.0
+ 1 Brevin Galloway made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
+ 1 Brevin Galloway made 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
  Personal foul on A.J. Reeves 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Brevin Galloway 52.0
Team Stats
Points 55 63
Field Goals 19-56 (33.9%) 20-40 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 18-19 (94.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 37
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 13 27
Team 5 3
Assists 13 10
Steals 11 6
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 12 17
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
D. Duke G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
1
G. Riller G
29 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Providence 4-4 292655
home team logo Charleston 4-3 273663
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 4-4 78.0 PPG 43.1 RPG 19.4 APG
home team logo Charleston 4-3 69.2 PPG 37 RPG 9.7 APG
Key Players
3
D. Duke G 12.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 4.4 APG 40.0 FG%
1
G. Riller G 19.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.3 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Duke G 22 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
1
G. Riller G 29 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
33.9 FG% 50.0
21.1 3PT FG% 33.3
72.2 FT% 94.7
Providence
Starters
D. Duke
A. Diallo
E. Holt
L. Pipkins
K. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Duke 22 2 5 7/8 3/4 5/6 1 36 3 0 2 0 2
A. Diallo 13 6 5 4/15 0/5 5/8 3 34 1 1 1 1 5
E. Holt 11 3 0 4/7 1/2 2/3 2 24 0 0 1 3 0
L. Pipkins 0 1 1 0/8 0/5 0/0 3 23 1 0 2 0 1
K. Young 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
D. Duke
A. Diallo
E. Holt
L. Pipkins
K. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Duke 22 2 5 7/8 3/4 5/6 1 36 3 0 2 0 2
A. Diallo 13 6 5 4/15 0/5 5/8 3 34 1 1 1 1 5
E. Holt 11 3 0 4/7 1/2 2/3 2 24 0 0 1 3 0
L. Pipkins 0 1 1 0/8 0/5 0/0 3 23 1 0 2 0 1
K. Young 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
N. Watson
A. Reeves
M. White
K. Monroe
G. Gantt
N. Horchler
A. Fonts
J. Bynum
J. Nichols Jr.
T. Dempsey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Watson 7 3 0 3/7 0/0 1/1 3 21 3 0 2 2 1
A. Reeves 2 3 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 1 2
M. White 0 1 0 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 24 1 0 2 0 1
K. Monroe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
G. Gantt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 2 0 1 0 0
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bynum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nichols Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dempsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 20 13 19/56 4/19 13/18 17 200 11 1 12 7 13
Charleston
Starters
G. Riller
O. Smart
B. Galloway
J. McManus
Z. Jasper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Riller 29 5 5 9/15 2/6 9/10 3 37 2 1 3 0 5
O. Smart 9 8 1 3/5 0/0 3/3 2 34 1 0 1 3 5
B. Galloway 8 2 1 2/2 2/2 2/2 2 26 1 0 0 0 2
J. McManus 8 8 0 3/4 0/1 2/2 2 28 0 1 4 2 6
Z. Jasper 5 3 1 1/4 1/3 2/2 3 29 1 1 3 0 3
Starters
G. Riller
O. Smart
B. Galloway
J. McManus
Z. Jasper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Riller 29 5 5 9/15 2/6 9/10 3 37 2 1 3 0 5
O. Smart 9 8 1 3/5 0/0 3/3 2 34 1 0 1 3 5
B. Galloway 8 2 1 2/2 2/2 2/2 2 26 1 0 0 0 2
J. McManus 8 8 0 3/4 0/1 2/2 2 28 0 1 4 2 6
Z. Jasper 5 3 1 1/4 1/3 2/2 3 29 1 1 3 0 3
Bench
B. Tucker
S. Miller
J. Richard
Q. McCluney
T. Reddish
D. Epps
S. Ndiaye
Z. Rabinowitz
J. Pizano-McInnis
D. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tucker 4 2 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 10 1 1 3 1 1
S. Miller 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Richard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Q. McCluney 0 5 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 1 4
T. Reddish 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
D. Epps 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 0 1
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rabinowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pizano-McInnis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 34 10 20/40 5/15 18/19 20 200 6 4 17 7 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores