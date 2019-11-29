UCF
DeJesus scores 21 to carry UCF past Pepperdine 78-65

  • Nov 29, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Ceasar DeJesus had a career-high 21 points as Central Florida defeated Pepperdine 78-65 in the Wooden Legacy on Friday night.

DeJesus made 8 of 10 shots.

Darin Green Jr. had 16 points for Central Florida (4-2). Dazon Ingram added 14 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Mahan had 11 points and eight rebounds for Central Florida.

Kessler Edwards had 21 points for the Waves (3-5), who have now lost four straight games. Kameron Edwards added 12 points. Skylar Chavez had 10 points.

Central Florida plays NJIT at home next Saturday. Pepperdine plays Idaho State at home next Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
D. Ingram
C. Ross
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
45.7 Field Goal % 40.0
50.0 Three Point % 37.0
66.7 Free Throw % 93.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on UCF 2.0
+ 2 Kameron Edwards made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 29.0
  Offensive rebound by Pepperdine 31.0
  Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Colbey Ross 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram 40.0
  Colbey Ross missed jump shot 42.0
+ 1 Darin Green Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
+ 1 Darin Green Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
Team Stats
Points 78 65
Field Goals 29-56 (51.8%) 23-57 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 38 28
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 26 17
Team 2 2
Assists 16 16
Steals 8 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. DeJesus G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
15
Ke. Edwards F
21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 4-2 314778
home team logo Pepperdine 3-5 323365
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 4-2 69.8 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Pepperdine 3-5 80.3 PPG 32.3 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
4
C. DeJesus G 7.0 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.4 APG 45.8 FG%
15
Ke. Edwards F 13.9 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.0 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. DeJesus G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
15
Ke. Edwards F 21 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
51.8 FG% 40.4
40.0 3PT FG% 20.8
66.7 FT% 87.5
UCF
Bench
C. DeJesus
B. Mahan
A. Diggs
M. Milon
I. Doumbia
T. Johnson Jr.
S. Mobley
Y. Alok
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
M. Bol
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. DeJesus 21 2 2 8/10 2/3 3/4 3 25 0 0 1 0 2
B. Mahan 11 8 4 5/11 1/6 0/0 1 27 2 0 1 2 6
A. Diggs 8 3 1 2/4 0/0 4/4 1 19 1 0 0 2 1
M. Milon 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 2 0 1 0 0
I. Doumbia 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 1 1 1
T. Johnson Jr. 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 1 0 2 0 3
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 36 16 29/56 8/20 12/18 18 200 8 3 14 10 26
Pepperdine
Bench
D. Polk Jr.
J. Zidek
S. Altman
V. Ohia Obioha
K. Smith
M. Wexler
A. Ball
J. Yoon
J. Stormo
E. Perrot
M. Deng
R. Skead
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Polk Jr. 8 1 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 2 25 4 0 1 0 1
J. Zidek 4 2 0 1/5 0/4 2/2 0 9 0 0 0 0 2
S. Altman 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
V. Ohia Obioha 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 1 2 1 1
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stormo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Skead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 26 16 23/57 5/24 14/16 17 200 7 3 15 9 17
NCAA BB Scores