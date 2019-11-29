DeJesus scores 21 to carry UCF past Pepperdine 78-65
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Ceasar DeJesus had a career-high 21 points as Central Florida defeated Pepperdine 78-65 in the Wooden Legacy on Friday night.
DeJesus made 8 of 10 shots.
Darin Green Jr. had 16 points for Central Florida (4-2). Dazon Ingram added 14 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Mahan had 11 points and eight rebounds for Central Florida.
Kessler Edwards had 21 points for the Waves (3-5), who have now lost four straight games. Kameron Edwards added 12 points. Skylar Chavez had 10 points.
Central Florida plays NJIT at home next Saturday. Pepperdine plays Idaho State at home next Friday.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|20.6
|Pts. Per Game
|20.6
|7.3
|Ast. Per Game
|7.3
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|50.0
|Three Point %
|37.0
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|93.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on UCF
|2.0
|+ 2
|Kameron Edwards made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Pepperdine
|31.0
|Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Colbey Ross
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|40.0
|Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|42.0
|+ 1
|Darin Green Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55.0
|+ 1
|Darin Green Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|65
|Field Goals
|29-56 (51.8%)
|23-57 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|14-16 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|28
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|26
|17
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|16
|16
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UCF 4-2
|69.8 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Pepperdine 3-5
|80.3 PPG
|32.3 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|C. DeJesus G
|7.0 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|2.4 APG
|45.8 FG%
|
15
|Ke. Edwards F
|13.9 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|1.0 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. DeJesus G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|Ke. Edwards F
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|51.8
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green Jr.
|16
|1
|0
|5/10
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Ingram
|14
|8
|5
|5/8
|1/2
|3/5
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|C. Smith
|4
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|18
|0
|1
|5
|2
|1
|D. Fuller Jr.
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|F. Bertz
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green Jr.
|16
|1
|0
|5/10
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Ingram
|14
|8
|5
|5/8
|1/2
|3/5
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|C. Smith
|4
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|18
|0
|1
|5
|2
|1
|D. Fuller Jr.
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|F. Bertz
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. DeJesus
|21
|2
|2
|8/10
|2/3
|3/4
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Mahan
|11
|8
|4
|5/11
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|27
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|A. Diggs
|8
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Milon
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Doumbia
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|T. Johnson Jr.
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Alok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|36
|16
|29/56
|8/20
|12/18
|18
|200
|8
|3
|14
|10
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ke. Edwards
|21
|6
|1
|7/12
|3/7
|4/4
|4
|38
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Ka. Edwards
|12
|4
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|25
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|S. Chavez
|10
|3
|0
|4/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C. Ross
|8
|3
|12
|2/10
|0/5
|4/4
|3
|38
|0
|1
|5
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|0
|4
|0
|0/6
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ke. Edwards
|21
|6
|1
|7/12
|3/7
|4/4
|4
|38
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Ka. Edwards
|12
|4
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|25
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|S. Chavez
|10
|3
|0
|4/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C. Ross
|8
|3
|12
|2/10
|0/5
|4/4
|3
|38
|0
|1
|5
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|0
|4
|0
|0/6
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Polk Jr.
|8
|1
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|25
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Zidek
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Altman
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|V. Ohia Obioha
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stormo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Skead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|26
|16
|23/57
|5/24
|14/16
|17
|200
|7
|3
|15
|9
|17
-
HAMP
CSBAK52
65
2nd 2:02
-
20VCU
PURDUE56
58
2nd 19.0 CBSSN
-
12TXTECH
CREIGH64
64
2nd 5:39 FS1
-
PENN
14ARIZ24
28
1st 4:22 ESP2
-
15UTAHST
MARYCA28
30
1st 3:49 ESPU
-
5MD
HARV80
73
Final
-
6UNC
11OREG78
74
Final
-
JAXST
CHIST71
62
Final
-
ERK
NORL60
125
Final
-
LNGBCH
WAKE75
88
Final
-
WCBC
SUTAH40
126
Final
-
KYCH
LIB42
88
Final
-
UMASS
RUT57
82
Final
-
CPOLY
LIU69
82
Final
-
MICH
8GONZAG82
64
Final
-
TEMPLE
TEXAM65
42
Final
-
ALST
CHATT56
74
Final
-
ILS
ILLST57
76
Final
-
DEPAUL
MINN73
68
Final
-
CAMP
GASOU74
84
Final
-
USC
MARQET79
101
Final
-
TNST
UNF81
73
Final
-
PROV
CHARLS55
63
Final
-
SEMO
SNCLRA75
87
Final
-
SIUE
UCRIV51
69
Final
-
WKY
2LVILLE54
71
Final
-
IOWAST
13SETON76
84
Final
-
PSU
CUSE85
64
Final
-
FSU
17TENN60
57
Final
-
UMES
DEL56
75
Final
-
WINTHR
1DUKE70
83
Final
-
UAB
9UK58
69
Final
-
HOLY
FAU69
87
Final
-
NDAK
FGC78
63
Final
-
MERMAK
AKRON47
64
Final
-
FAIR
DAVID56
67
Final
-
DENVER
CSFULL65
62
Final
-
MOST
LSU58
73
Final
-
ABIL
SMU51
70
Final
-
IOWA
SDGST73
83
Final
-
COPPST
MNTNA62
69
Final
-
UCDAV
UTAH73
77
Final
-
NCWILM
BOISE59
80
Final
-
UCF
PEPPER78
65
Final
-
MRSHL
24FLA67
73
Final
-
MORGAN
10OHIOST57
90
Final
-
BAMA
USM83
68
Final
-
MISS
OKLAST37
78
Final
-
GRAM
UCSB58
67
Final
-
LONGWD
UOP51
69
Final
-
SANFRAN
HAWAII0
0150 O/U
+4
12:30am