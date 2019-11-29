WINTHR
No. 1 Duke bounces back from SFA loss, beats Winthrop 83-70

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 20 points, Joey Baker added a career-high 16 and No. 1 Duke beat Winthrop 83-70 on Friday night to bounce back from its stunning loss to Stephen F. Austin.

Playing three nights after the unheralded Lumberjacks became the first Cameron Indoor Stadium visitor from outside the ACC to win in nearly 20 years, the Blue Devils (7-1) spent the better part of this one looking ripe for another upset before Baker - a sophomore who appeared in just four games last season - saved them.

He hit two dagger 3-pointers 30 seconds apart in the final 3 minutes to put Duke up by double figures to stay and Jordan Goldwire followed with a layup off a steal to give the Blue Devils their largest lead to that point, 78-64, with just under 2 minutes remaining.

Freshman Vernon Carey added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tre Jones finished with 15 points for Duke.

Hunter Hale scored 11 points to lead Winthrop (4-4), which kept itself within striking distance for about 30 minutes but - unlike SFA a few nights before - just couldn't keep up.

The Eagles trailed just 67-60 in the final 5 minutes following a 3-pointer by Hale but followed that with two empty possessions before Carey's three-point play was followed by the back-to-back 3s by Baker.

BIG PICTURE

Winthrop: The Eagles leaned on their balance in trying for their second Top 25 win of the season, after toppling then-No. 18 Saint Mary's on Nov. 11. Eight players scored at least six points in this one. But they didn't have the late-game counterpunches that the Lumberjacks did, and that kept them from their first win over a ranked ACC team since 2007.

Duke: The big question before game was whether the Blue Devils - given three days to fume about their historic loss to Stephen F. Austin - would show any mercy to Winthrop. Instead, they struggled to separate themselves from the Eagles until late and showed they might be more of a work in progress than their pedigree and lofty national ranking might indicate.

UP NEXT

Winthrop: Plays at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 7.

Duke: Visits No. 3 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Key Players
C. Vaudrin
52 G
T. Jones
3 G
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
45.7 Field Goal % 41.2
25.0 Three Point % 33.3
35.7 Free Throw % 79.5
+ 2 Chandler Vaudrin made layup 9.0
  Turnover on Jordan Goldwire 21.0
  Offensive foul on Jordan Goldwire 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell 43.0
  Josh Ferguson missed layup 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic 55.0
  Alex O'Connell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
+ 1 Alex O'Connell made 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
  Personal foul on Chandler Vaudrin 55.0
+ 2 Charles Falden made jump shot 1:07
+ 1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:20
Team Stats
Points 70 83
Field Goals 29-66 (43.9%) 30-57 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 36
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 20 26
Team 2 2
Assists 14 15
Steals 7 9
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
H. Hale G
11 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
21
M. Hurt F
20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Winthrop 4-4 353570
home team logo 1 Duke 7-1 424183
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Winthrop 4-4 78.3 PPG 46 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo 1 Duke 7-1 83.9 PPG 48.1 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
13
H. Hale G 8.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.8 APG 36.4 FG%
21
M. Hurt F 9.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.6 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
13
H. Hale G 11 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
21
M. Hurt F 20 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
43.9 FG% 52.6
28.6 3PT FG% 58.3
46.2 FT% 72.7
Winthrop
Starters
H. Hale
J. Ferguson
C. Vaudrin
C. Claxton
R. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Hale 11 6 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 2 27 0 0 4 1 5
J. Ferguson 9 4 0 4/12 1/5 0/2 2 28 0 0 2 2 2
C. Vaudrin 9 6 7 3/10 0/1 3/7 3 32 2 1 1 3 3
C. Claxton 9 2 2 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 21 0 0 0 1 1
R. Jones 8 3 4 4/10 0/3 0/0 1 28 3 0 3 0 3
Bench
M. Anumba
C. Falden
D. Burns
J. King
K. Zunic
J. Corbin
T. Pupavac
K. Hunter
A. Arms
L. Goldsborough
D. Belton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Anumba 9 1 0 3/3 1/1 2/2 5 16 1 0 0 0 1
C. Falden 6 3 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 2 1
D. Burns 6 2 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 2 2 0
J. King 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
K. Zunic 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 3
J. Corbin 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Pupavac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arms - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Goldsborough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 31 14 29/66 6/21 6/13 19 200 7 2 13 11 20
Duke
Starters
M. Hurt
V. Carey Jr.
T. Jones
C. Stanley
W. Moore Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hurt 20 8 2 7/13 2/4 4/6 3 33 0 0 2 3 5
V. Carey Jr. 17 10 0 5/10 0/0 7/10 1 22 0 1 1 3 7
T. Jones 15 5 6 6/12 1/2 2/2 1 37 3 0 5 1 4
C. Stanley 4 1 3 2/7 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 0 1
W. Moore Jr. 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
J. Baker
J. Goldwire
J. DeLaurier
A. O'Connell
J. White
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
M. Savarino
K. Worthington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Baker 16 1 1 6/7 4/5 0/0 3 23 1 0 2 0 1
J. Goldwire 6 1 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 19 5 2 1 0 1
J. DeLaurier 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 1 2
A. O'Connell 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
J. White 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 0 2
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 34 15 30/57 7/12 16/22 15 200 9 4 16 8 26
