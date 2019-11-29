No. 1 Duke bounces back from SFA loss, beats Winthrop 83-70
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 20 points, Joey Baker added a career-high 16 and No. 1 Duke beat Winthrop 83-70 on Friday night to bounce back from its stunning loss to Stephen F. Austin.
Playing three nights after the unheralded Lumberjacks became the first Cameron Indoor Stadium visitor from outside the ACC to win in nearly 20 years, the Blue Devils (7-1) spent the better part of this one looking ripe for another upset before Baker - a sophomore who appeared in just four games last season - saved them.
He hit two dagger 3-pointers 30 seconds apart in the final 3 minutes to put Duke up by double figures to stay and Jordan Goldwire followed with a layup off a steal to give the Blue Devils their largest lead to that point, 78-64, with just under 2 minutes remaining.
Freshman Vernon Carey added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tre Jones finished with 15 points for Duke.
Hunter Hale scored 11 points to lead Winthrop (4-4), which kept itself within striking distance for about 30 minutes but - unlike SFA a few nights before - just couldn't keep up.
The Eagles trailed just 67-60 in the final 5 minutes following a 3-pointer by Hale but followed that with two empty possessions before Carey's three-point play was followed by the back-to-back 3s by Baker.
BIG PICTURE
Winthrop: The Eagles leaned on their balance in trying for their second Top 25 win of the season, after toppling then-No. 18 Saint Mary's on Nov. 11. Eight players scored at least six points in this one. But they didn't have the late-game counterpunches that the Lumberjacks did, and that kept them from their first win over a ranked ACC team since 2007.
Duke: The big question before game was whether the Blue Devils - given three days to fume about their historic loss to Stephen F. Austin - would show any mercy to Winthrop. Instead, they struggled to separate themselves from the Eagles until late and showed they might be more of a work in progress than their pedigree and lofty national ranking might indicate.
UP NEXT
Winthrop: Plays at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 7.
Duke: Visits No. 3 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|83
|Field Goals
|29-66 (43.9%)
|30-57 (52.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|36
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|16
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|43.9
|FG%
|52.6
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|58.3
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Hale
|11
|6
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|J. Ferguson
|9
|4
|0
|4/12
|1/5
|0/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. Vaudrin
|9
|6
|7
|3/10
|0/1
|3/7
|3
|32
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|C. Claxton
|9
|2
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Jones
|8
|3
|4
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Hale
|11
|6
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|J. Ferguson
|9
|4
|0
|4/12
|1/5
|0/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. Vaudrin
|9
|6
|7
|3/10
|0/1
|3/7
|3
|32
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|C. Claxton
|9
|2
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Jones
|8
|3
|4
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Anumba
|9
|1
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|2/2
|5
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Falden
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Burns
|6
|2
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|J. King
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Zunic
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Corbin
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Pupavac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Arms
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Goldsborough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Belton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|31
|14
|29/66
|6/21
|6/13
|19
|200
|7
|2
|13
|11
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hurt
|20
|8
|2
|7/13
|2/4
|4/6
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|V. Carey Jr.
|17
|10
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|7/10
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|T. Jones
|15
|5
|6
|6/12
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|37
|3
|0
|5
|1
|4
|C. Stanley
|4
|1
|3
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|W. Moore Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hurt
|20
|8
|2
|7/13
|2/4
|4/6
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|V. Carey Jr.
|17
|10
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|7/10
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|T. Jones
|15
|5
|6
|6/12
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|37
|3
|0
|5
|1
|4
|C. Stanley
|4
|1
|3
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|W. Moore Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker
|16
|1
|1
|6/7
|4/5
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Goldwire
|6
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|19
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|J. DeLaurier
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. O'Connell
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. White
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Savarino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Worthington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|34
|15
|30/57
|7/12
|16/22
|15
|200
|9
|4
|16
|8
|26
-
UCDAV
UTAH49
60
2nd 8:35 PACN
-
MRSHL
24FLA47
52
2nd 8:15 SECN
-
NCWILM
BOISE42
51
2nd 10:53
-
MORGAN
10OHIOST33
64
2nd 13:29 BTN
-
COPPST
MNTNA44
63
2nd 7:29
-
UCF
PEPPER53
43
2nd 13:14 ESPW
-
HAMP
CSBAK6
24
1st 9:30
-
LONGWD
UOP16
19
1st 8:19
-
GRAM
UCSB7
4
1st 11:02
-
20VCU
PURDUE9
7
1st 9:36 CBSSN
-
BAMA
USM38
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
MISS
OKLAST15
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
5MD
HARV80
73
Final
-
6UNC
11OREG78
74
Final
-
JAXST
CHIST71
62
Final
-
ERK
NORL60
125
Final
-
KYCH
LIB42
88
Final
-
UMASS
RUT57
82
Final
-
WCBC
SUTAH40
126
Final
-
LNGBCH
WAKE75
88
Final
-
CPOLY
LIU69
82
Final
-
TEMPLE
TEXAM65
42
Final
-
MICH
8GONZAG82
64
Final
-
ALST
CHATT56
74
Final
-
DEPAUL
MINN73
68
Final
-
ILS
ILLST57
76
Final
-
TNST
UNF81
73
Final
-
USC
MARQET79
101
Final
-
CAMP
GASOU74
84
Final
-
PROV
CHARLS55
63
Final
-
WKY
2LVILLE54
71
Final
-
SEMO
SNCLRA75
87
Final
-
SIUE
UCRIV51
69
Final
-
FSU
17TENN60
57
Final
-
HOLY
FAU69
87
Final
-
MERMAK
AKRON47
64
Final
-
UAB
9UK58
69
Final
-
WINTHR
1DUKE70
83
Final
-
UMES
DEL56
75
Final
-
PSU
CUSE85
64
Final
-
NDAK
FGC78
63
Final
-
IOWAST
13SETON76
84
Final
-
FAIR
DAVID56
67
Final
-
DENVER
CSFULL65
62
Final
-
ABIL
SMU51
70
Final
-
IOWA
SDGST73
83
Final
-
MOST
LSU58
73
Final
-
12TXTECH
CREIGH0
0140.5 O/U
+6.5
10:30pm FS1
-
PENN
14ARIZ0
0146.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm ESP2
-
15UTAHST
MARYCA0
0134 O/U
-3
11:30pm ESPU
-
SANFRAN
HAWAII0
0149 O/U
+4
12:30am