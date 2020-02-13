LVILLE
ATLANTA (AP) Right from the opening tip, Chris Mack fretted that his team just wasn't ready to play.

His guys were lethargic. They didn't seem to have any passion. There was no sense of urgency.

When the final horn sounded, the Louisville coach's worst fears were realized.

Trailing all the way and downright awful offensively, the No. 5 Cardinals were dealt a stunning 64-58 loss by Georgia Tech on Wednesday night, snapping their 10-game winning streak.

''It was an ugly game, a muddy game,'' Mack said. ''We were not dirty enough to win.''

Louisville (21-4, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost for the first time since early January with a 40-minute display of airballs and clunkers that allowed the Yellow Jackets (12-13, 6-8) to hang on at the end.

The Cardinals hit just 19 of 56 shots (33.9%) from the field - including a 3-of-24 brickfest beyond the 3-point arc.

''The first four minutes, we looked like zombies,'' Mack said. ''We didn't have the readiness or toughness or excitement to play. From that point on, we were battling uphill the whole game.''

It was an especially brutal night for Jordan Nwora, the ACC's leading scorer at 19.5 points per game,. Unable to crack Georgia Tech's man-to-man defense, he was held to a season-low 2 points.

Nwora missed all four of his 3-point attempts, capped off by a desperation heave that didn't hit anything with the clock winding down.

Give credit to Jose Alvarado, who not only led Georgia Tech with 18 points but did a stellar defensive job on Nwora.

''I knew coming in that I was going to be guarding a big-time player,'' Alvarado said. ''I just gave it all I've got on defense.:''

With the outcome still in doubt, it was Moses Wright who came through at both ends of the court.

Trailing 53-51 with under 2 minutes to go, the Cardinals took off on a two-on-one fast break that seemed certain to produce the tying basket. David Johnson went up for the apparent lay-in, but Wright came out of nowhere to block the shot.

The officials did a lengthy video review to make sure it wasn't goaltending, finally awarding the ball to the Yellow Jackets.

At the offensive end, Wright got the ball near the foul line, drove for the hoop and dropped one in to extend Georgia Tech's lead with 55-51 with just over a minute left. He finished with 12 points.

''To make those two plays in that sequence, that was the game,'' Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said.

Louisville had one more chance to force overtime, but Lamarr Kimble stumbled driving into the lane, losing the ball for the last of the Cardinals' 16 turnovers.

Georgia Tech jumped all over the Cardinals right from the opening tip, racing to a 12-2 lead that prompted Mack to call a timeout just 3 1/2 minutes into the game.

Working the ball crisply inside and out, the Yellow Jackets made five of their first seven shots, including a couple of 3-pointers by Alvarado.

Louisville endured a scoreless drought of 4:23 before finally knocking down a free throw to halt Georgia Tech's run.

Mack showed his disgust by yanking Nwora out of the game before the first timeout.

The five Louisville starters totaled just 18 points. The reserves, led by Johnson and Malik Williams with 16 points apiece, combined for 40 points.

''The starters really weren't ready to play,'' Mack said. ''I probably should have played the reserves more.''

Georgia Tech lost the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 22, squandering an 11-point lead early in the second half to lose 68-64.

This time, the Yellow Jackets made it stand up.

PASTNER'S PREMONITION

Wright missed most of practice the previous day to take care of a classroom project.

When he finally arrived at the gym, Pastner put him through a grueling individual workout.

''I told him, `Hey, this is what you need. There's going to be a possession tomorrow that determines us winning and losing,''' Pastner said.

He was right.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals hardly looked like the No. 5 team in the country, taking their first loss since a 78-65 setback to Florida State on Jan. 4. While Mack conceded that he's looking for improvement at the defensive end and fewer turnovers, he hardly think thinks one loss overshadows all the good things his team has done this season.

''To sit up here after 21 wins and say this is a huge issue, I'd be lying,'' the coach said. ''The guys have for the most part, while not perfect, answered the bell and answered the challenge.''

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets finally won a close game. Six of their eight ACC losses had been by less than 10 points.

''We're right at that doorstep,'' Pastner said. ''The next phase to move the needle in the program is to get through that door. That's the hardest part. To get through the door, you've got to win these type of games.''

UP NEXT

Louisville: Travel to Clemson for a rematch against the Tigers on Saturday. The Cardinals won the first meeting 80-62 on Jan. 25.

Georgia Tech: Have a week off before heading to Wake Forest next Wednesday.

---

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 26
GATECH Yellow Jackets 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgia Tech  
20:00 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 0-3
20:00 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup, assist by Steven Enoch 2-3
18:52   Jordan Usher missed layup  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
18:41   Steven Enoch missed layup  
18:39   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
18:28 +2 Moses Wright made jump shot 2-5
18:07   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
17:44   Michael Devoe missed layup, blocked by Steven Enoch  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
17:36 +2 Moses Wright made layup 2-7
17:27   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
17:12 +2 Jordan Usher made layup, assist by Michael Devoe 2-9
16:54   Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora  
16:54   Turnover on Jordan Nwora  
16:43 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 2-12
16:33   30-second timeout called  
16:18   Samuell Williamson missed jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
16:08   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
15:47   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
15:45   Michael Devoe missed layup  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:04   Steven Enoch missed layup, blocked by Moses Wright  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
15:02   Personal foul on James Banks III  
14:54   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
14:54   David Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:54 +1 David Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-12
14:34   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado  
14:19   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Michael Devoe  
14:14   Personal foul on Ryan McMahon  
14:14   Jose Alvarado missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
14:14 +2 David Johnson made layup 5-12
13:40 +2 Jose Alvarado made layup 5-14
13:24   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
13:23   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
13:18   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
13:12   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
12:59 +2 Jordan Usher made jump shot, assist by Bubba Parham 5-16
12:36   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
12:30   Jordan Nwora missed hook shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
12:28   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
12:15   Jose Alvarado missed layup  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
12:03   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
11:54   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Jordan Usher  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Bad pass turnover on Michael Devoe  
11:29 +2 Jordan Nwora made layup 7-16
11:15   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
11:09   Shooting foul on Evan Cole  
11:09   Malik Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:09 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-16
10:50   Shooting foul on Samuell Williamson  
10:50   James Banks III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:50   James Banks III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
10:35 +2 David Johnson made jump shot 10-16
10:10   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
9:58   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
9:58 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 10-17
9:58 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
9:47   Shooting foul on Jordan Usher  
9:48 +1 Samuell Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 11-18
9:48 +1 Samuell Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
9:23 +2 James Banks III made hook shot, assist by Bubba Parham 12-20
9:10 +2 Malik Williams made hook shot 14-20
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
8:40   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
8:40   Bubba Parham missed free throw  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
8:30   Personal foul on Bubba Parham  
8:30 +1 Lamarr Kimble made 1st of 2 free throws 15-20
8:30 +1 Lamarr Kimble made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-20
8:13 +2 James Banks III made hook shot 16-22
8:05   Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora  
8:05   Turnover on Jordan Nwora  
7:44   James Banks III missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
7:34   Lost ball turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Bubba Parham  
7:26 +2 Jordan Usher made dunk, assist by Jose Alvarado 16-24
7:10   Shooting foul on Jose Alvarado  
7:10   Darius Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:10   Darius Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:10 +1 Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-24
7:10 +1 Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-24
6:49   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
6:41   Traveling violation turnover on Samuell Williamson  
6:27 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot 17-27
6:10   Bad pass turnover on Malik Williams, stolen by Moses Wright  
6:00   Offensive foul on Jose Alvarado  
6:00   Turnover on Jose Alvarado  
5:39 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson 19-27
5:17 +2 James Banks III made hook shot, assist by Michael Devoe 19-29
4:56   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
4:34   James Banks III missed hook shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
4:34   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
4:34 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
4:34 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-29
4:04   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
4:02   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
4:00   Personal foul on Ryan McMahon  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00 +1 Bubba Parham made 1st of 2 free throws 21-30
4:00 +1 Bubba Parham made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-31
3:41   David Johnson missed jump shot  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
3:32   Lost ball turnover on Malik Williams, stolen by Michael Devoe  
3:21   Jumpball received by Louisville  
3:21   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
3:04   David Johnson missed layup, blocked by James Banks III  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
2:51 +2 Malik Williams made layup 23-31
2:36   Khalid Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
2:19   Malik Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
2:07   Bubba Parham missed layup, blocked by Malik Williams  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
1:56   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
1:49   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
1:44   Michael Devoe missed layup  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
1:36 +3 Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 26-31
1:13   Offensive foul on James Banks III  
1:13   Turnover on James Banks III  
48.0   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
27.0   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Cole  
2.0   David Johnson missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
0.0   Traveling violation turnover on Bubba Parham  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 32
GATECH Yellow Jackets 33

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
19:35 +2 James Banks III made layup, assist by Jordan Usher 26-33
19:16   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
19:07 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 28-33
18:45 +2 Jordan Usher made hook shot, assist by James Banks III 28-35
18:17   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
18:15   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
18:04   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
17:55   Jordan Usher missed dunk  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
17:53   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
17:41 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by Darius Perry 30-35
17:22   Personal foul on Darius Perry  
17:12 +2 Jose Alvarado made jump shot 30-37
16:57 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by Samuell Williamson 32-37
16:36   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
16:26   Lost ball turnover on Darius Perry  
16:06   Traveling violation turnover on Moses Wright  
15:37   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
15:35   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
15:31   Malik Williams missed layup, blocked by Moses Wright  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
15:29   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Usher  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:03 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by Lamarr Kimble 34-37
14:43   Personal foul on David Johnson  
14:39   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
14:28   Michael Devoe missed layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
14:17   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
14:06   David Johnson missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
13:51   Jose Alvarado missed layup, blocked by Samuell Williamson  
13:49   Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
13:32 +2 Jordan Usher made dunk 34-39
13:26   David Johnson missed jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
13:15   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
13:15   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
13:09   Personal foul on Bubba Parham  
13:09   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
12:54   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by James Banks III  
12:37   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Samuell Williamson  
12:28   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora  
12:16   Personal foul on Darius Perry  
12:16   30-second timeout called  
12:16   Commercial timeout called  
12:16 +1 Michael Devoe made free throw 34-40
12:16   Michael Devoe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
11:58   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:35 +2 David Johnson made turnaround jump shot 36-40
11:13   Shooting foul on Samuell Williamson  
11:13   Jordan Usher missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:13   Jordan Usher missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:13   Jordan Usher missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
11:01   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
10:47   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
10:36   Shooting foul on David Johnson  
10:36 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 36-41
10:36   Jose Alvarado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
10:19   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
10:00   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
10:00 +1 James Banks III made 1st of 2 free throws 36-42
10:00 +1 James Banks III made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-43
9:47   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
9:27   Shooting foul on Moses Wright  
9:27   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:27 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
9:27 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
9:09   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
8:53   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
8:49   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
8:49 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 38-43
8:49 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-43
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Moses Wright, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
8:27   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25