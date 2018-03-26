2018 NCAA Tournament: 10 officials selected to referee Final Four, title game

The NCAA has become more proactive in announcing, soon after the Final Four is determined, which 10 officials get selected to work the national semifinals and national title game.

On Monday afternoon, we learned the 10 referees who got the call earlier in the day. J.D. Collins, the national coordinator of officiating, makes that determination, and then his choices are cleared by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee, the same group that selects and seeds the field of 68.

Here are the 10, with number of Final Four appearances -- this year included -- in parentheses.

Jeff Anderson (2)

Roger Ayers (2)

Keith Kimble (1)

Kipp Kissinger (1)

Randy McCall (5)

Terry Oglesby (1)

Mike Roberts (1)

Doug Sirmons (5)

Michael Stephens (6)

Terry Wymer (4)

"The 2018 NCAA tournament officials have collectively done an outstanding job of continuing our efforts to reduce physicality to create freedom of movement," Collins said. "There are many qualified officials that could be working the 2018 Final Four. Getting the chance to officiate the Final Four is an honor and a privilege for these 10 men. The officials working the Final Four reflect the efforts of all their peers. I am both happy for them and proud of each of them."

The national semis get going at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday on TBS. No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago tips then, and No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas will tip 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Officials have been told of their assignments, meaning they know the day they are working but not necessarily the game. Three will work Michigan-Loyola game, three will be on for Nova-Kansas and three more will have the whistles for Monday's national title game. The 10th spot is for the alternate official, who is on site and at the ready should any of the three games in San Antonio require that 10th official to step in and replace another for sickness, injury or any other reason.

The NCAA will disclose the officials of Saturday's Final Four games an hour prior to tip-off of each game. Last summer, CBS Sports polled 100-plus coaches and asked: Who is the best ref? Ayers won. He's the only one of the top six vote-getters from that poll who is also working this year's Final Four. (Wymer and Sirmons did receive votes as well.) John Higgins, who received votes, was reportedly eliminated from consideration due to the crew he worked with that missed a call in the first weekend of the tournament.