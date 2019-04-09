2019 Final Four All-Tournament Team: Kyle Guy named Most Outstanding Player
Three Virginia players and two Texas Tech players made the Final Four All-Tournament Team
The celebration is on in Charlottesville as Virginia has won the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Cavaliers have played nothing but nail-biters down the stretch, beating Purdue in overtime in the Elite Eight, Auburn by one in the Final Four and then needing overtime again in order to outlast Texas Tech in Monday night's championship game.
At the conclusion of the tournament, the Final Four All-Tournament was announced. Filled entirely with Virginia and Texas Tech players, the coveted Most Outstanding Player honor was awarded to Kyle Guy.
Guy had been in an offensive slump through the first three games of the NCAA Tournament but came alive against Purdue with 24 points and five 3-pointers. Though he had just 15 points against Auburn, he had the final six for the Wahoos, including the game-winning free throws. On Monday night he teamed with De'Andre Hunter (27 points, nine rebounds) and Ty Jerome (16 points, six rebounds, eight assists) to deliver a sensational showing that was absolutely title worthy, with 24 points again and four 3-pointers in the 85-77 overtime victory against Texas Tech.
Check out the full Final Four All-Tournament team below, announced by the NCAA shortly after the conclusion of Virignia's win:
- Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
- Matt Mooney, Texas Tech
- De'Andre Hunter, Virginia
- Ty Jerome, Virginia
- Most Outstanding Player: Kyle Guy, Virginia
In total, the trio of Guy-Hunter-Jerome combined for 67 of Virginia's 85 points in the title game win. Texas Tech's Matt Mooney did not replicate his epic performance from the semifinals but did finish in double-figures against the Wahoos and while Culver struggled from the field (5-for-22, 0-for-6 from three) he was the most outstanding offensive threat when the Red Raiders needed clutch baskets at the end of regulation to force overtime.
