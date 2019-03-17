2019 NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech loading up for a run with Justin Robinson back from injury
Robinson missed 12 games with a foot injury
Virginia Tech fans got great news on Selection Sunday with the announcement that Justin Robinson will be returning from injury in time to play with the Hokies in the NCAA Tournament.
Robinson missed 12 games while dealing with an injured foot, and his absence was felt beyond his averages of 13.7 points and 5.2 assists per game. A four year-starter for Buzz Williams in Blacksburg, Robinson is a leader on the floor who pairs with talented guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to make one of the best backcourts in the ACC when both players are healthy.
Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip.Get in the action today!
Though he's been out of the lineup, Robinson was far from an inactive member of the program over the last dozen games. He maintained his role as a vocal presence in the locker room and the huddle, and even looked like another assistant coach on the sideline with adjustments and advice for Alexander-Walker and teammate Ahmed Hill during games. No one on the team has more experience trying to execute what Williams wants from the Hokies on the court, and he deserves a good portion of credit for his contributions to getting Virginia Tech to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history.
Virginia Tech needs Robinson on the floor in order to reach its ceiling in the NCAA Tournament, not only for the production and leadership but even as another body for an already short rotation. Since the injury, the Hokies have kept only about a six or seven man rotation as a result of attrition that has included not only injuries but disciplinary issues. Robinson's return should be a spark for this team, an emotional and physical boost for everyone in the lineup as the senior looks to lead Virginia Tech on a deep run into the tournament.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament title game
-
2019 AAC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow the action in the 2019 AAC Tournament title game
-
Auburn wins SEC Championship over Vols
The Volunteers squander a chance to be considered for a No. 1 seed
-
Predictions before we see the bracket
To tide you over until the Selection Show, here's our experts' picks before they see the b...
-
Bracket watch entering Selection Sunday
Jerry Palm's last four out will not make mid-major fans happy
-
2019 Selection Sunday live updates
Watch and view live updates all day on Bracket HQ leading into the Selection Sunday show on...