Weeks and weeks of March Madness' mayhem has led us to this. The bracket that first gave us 68 teams now leaves us with two teams standing, and one will be crowned a champion Monday as No. 4 seed UConn and No. 5 seed San Diego State meet in Houston for the season finale.

UConn will be the favorite after doing to Miami on Saturday in the Final Four — in a 72-59 win — what it has done to everyone it has faced during the NCAA Tournament: dominate. The Huskies led wire-to-wire over the Hurricanes, marking their fifth NCAA Tournament win of at least 13 points.

San Diego State has gotten by with two one-point wins in consecutive games but it shouldn't be discounted. The Aztecs and their top-shelf defense match up well with UConn with the size inside to potentially mitigate Adama Sanogo and the physicality in the backcourt that could pose problems for the Huskies' top dogs. With one final game left in the 2022-23 season, a good one appears to be ready to send us off in style into the offseason..

NCAA Tournament TV schedule

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- NRG Stadium, Houston