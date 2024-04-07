GLENDALE, Ariz. — The final game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is scheduled for Monday night at 9:20 ET here inside State Farm Stadium.It's a great one — UConn vs. Purdue.It's a matchup between the two teams that have combined to be ranked No. 1 in 12 of the 20 Associated Press Top 25 polls this season. It'll feature two-time CBS Sports National Player of the Year Zach Edey matched up against UConn's Donovan Clingan, a fellow center who is in contention to be the first big selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.

When it's over, we'll either have a back-to-back national champion in UConn or one of the greatest redemption stories in sports history with Purdue winning a national title one year after becoming just the second No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed in NCAA Tournament.

What more could we ask for?

UConn is listed as a 6.5-point favorite, which is notably higher than how most computers are projecting this game to go. That's interesting but also understandable given that the Huskies have now won 11 straight games in the NCAA Tournament by at least 13 points. So Purdue clearly has a tough test on tap in trying to become the first team to beat the Huskies this season without the benefit of a home-court advantage.

Want to stay up to date on all of the action and have a box score updating in real-time throughout the game? Then keep this page on a second screen and enjoy the last contest of what's been a fabulous season.

2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule

National Championship

Monday, April 8

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 9:20 p.m. (1) UConn vs. (1) Purdue TBS (watch live)

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recaps Game TV / Stream Recap (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68

Condensed game Recap (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42

Condensed game

Wednesday, March 20

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recaps Game TV / Stream Recap (16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)

Condensed game Recap

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53

Condensed game

First round

Thursday, March 21

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Friday, March 22

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Second round

Saturday, March 23

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Sunday, March 19

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 1, Game 3) | TD Garden -- Boston (Game 2, Game 4)

* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (6) Clemson 77, (2) Arizona 72

Condensed game 7:39 p.m. (1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52

Condensed game 30 minutes after Game 1 (4) Alabama 89, (1) North Carolina 87 Condensed game 30 minutes after Game 2 (3) Illinois 72, (2) Iowa State 69 Condensed game

Friday, March 29

American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 1, Game 3) | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 2, Game 4)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (11) NC State 67, (2) Marquette 58

(Condensed game) 7:39 p.m. (1) Purdue 80, (5) Gonzaga 68

(Condensed game) 30 minutes after Game 1 (4) Duke 54, (1) Houston 51

(Condensed game) 30 minutes after Game 2 (2) Tennessee 82, (3) Creighton 75

(Condensed game)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30

TD Garden -- Boston (Game 1) | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 2)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52

(Condensed game) 8:49 p.m. (4) Alabama 89, (6) Clemson 82

(Condensed game)

Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 1) | American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 2)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 2:20 p.m. (1) Purdue 72, (2) Tennessee 66

(Condensed game) 5:05 p.m. (11) NC State 76, (4) Duke 64

(Condensed game)

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona