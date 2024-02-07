Halftime Report

San Diego State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 45-20 lead over Air Force.

If San Diego State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-5 in no time. On the other hand, Air Force will have to make due with an 8-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: San Diego State 17-5, Air Force 8-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.60

What to Know

San Diego State is 9-1 against the Falcons since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The pair will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Despite being away, San Diego State is looking at a 11-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Aztecs earned a 81-67 win over the Aggies.

Among those leading the charge was Jay Pal, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. He didn't help San Diego State's cause all that much against the Rams on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Micah Parrish was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Broncos, falling 94-56. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Air Force in their matchups with the Broncos: they've now lost seven in a row.

Air Force's loss came about despite a quality game from Jeffrey Mills, who scored 17 points.

The Aztecs' win was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 17-5. As for the Falcons, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: San Diego State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 30 rebounds per game. Given San Diego State's sizable advantage in that area, the Falcons will need to find a way to close that gap.

San Diego State beat the Falcons 70-60 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Will San Diego State repeat their success, or do the Falcons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 11-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.