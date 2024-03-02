Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama State 12-16, Alabama A&M 8-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama State Hornets and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Alabama A&M Events Center. Alabama State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Alabama State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Wildcats on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 90-84 to the Wildcats. Alabama State has struggled against the Wildcats recently, as their match on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 42.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Alabama A&M found out the hard way on Monday. The matchup between them and the Rattlers wasn't particularly close, with the Bulldogs falling 76-58. Alabama A&M has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Hornets have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-16 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-20.

Alabama State will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Alabama State strolled past the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January by a score of 72-55. Does Alabama State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulldogs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Alabama A&M is a slight 1-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Alabama State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.