The last time Bethune-Cook. and the Bulldogs met, the match was decided by 34 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Bethune-Cook. has jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against the Bulldogs.

Bethune-Cook. came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 10-11, Alabama A&M 4-17

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Alabama A&M came into Saturday's matchup having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 73-61 victory over the Rattlers on Saturday. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Alabama A&M has managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hornets on Saturday, taking the game 79-68.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-17. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 10-11.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Bethune-Cook. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking Alabama A&M against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Everything came up roses for Alabama A&M against the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 90-56 win. With Alabama A&M ahead 42-22 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Bethune-Cook. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Alabama A&M has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Bethune-Cook..