Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Clemson 5-0, Alabama 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $1.45

What to Know

Clemson has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 9:30 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Clemson was far and away the favorite against Alcorn State. Everything went the Tigers' way against the Braves on Friday as the Tigers made off with a 90-69 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, as Clemson did.

Chase Hunter and PJ Hall were among the main playmakers for Clemson as the former scored 18 points along with 7 assists and the latter scored 29 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and Oregon didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Crimson Tide walked away with a 99-91 win over the Ducks.

Mark Sears was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 27 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Aaron Estrada, who scored 22 points.

The Tigers' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-0. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 20 points. As for the Crimson Tide, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

Clemson is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Clemson and Alabama are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've been even better at 97.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Alabama is a big 8-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Crimson Tide slightly, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 9.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Alabama.

Dec 12, 2020 - Clemson 64 vs. Alabama 56

Dec 18, 2016 - Clemson 67 vs. Alabama 54

Dec 13, 2015 - Alabama 51 vs. Clemson 50

Injury Report for Alabama

Kris Parker: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Clemson