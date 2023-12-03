Who's Playing

MUW Owls @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: MUW 0-0, Alabama State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will host the MUW Owls to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 3rd at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: MUW were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.4 per game.

Looking back to last season, MUW finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Alabama State finished with a dismal 8-23 record.