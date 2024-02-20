Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Alcorn State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 43-35 lead against Florida A&M.
Alcorn State entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Florida A&M step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Florida A&M Rattlers @ Alcorn State Braves
Current Records: Florida A&M 4-19, Alcorn State 8-17
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 19th at David L. Whitney Complex. Florida A&M is staggering into the matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Braves will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.
Florida A&M lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. Their painful 77-55 loss to the Tigers might stick with them for a while. Florida A&M found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.6% worse than the opposition.
Meanwhile, the Braves strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 69-54.
The Rattlers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 16 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-19 record this season. As for the Braves, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-17 record this season.
Florida A&M will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 9.5-point underdog. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).
Florida A&M came up short against the Braves in their previous matchup back in January, falling 76-67. Can Florida A&M avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Alcorn State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
Series History
Alcorn State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Florida A&M.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Alcorn State 76 vs. Florida A&M 67
- Feb 13, 2023 - Alcorn State 67 vs. Florida A&M 64
- Jan 21, 2023 - Alcorn State 57 vs. Florida A&M 47
- Feb 14, 2022 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Florida A&M 56
- Jan 22, 2022 - Florida A&M 70 vs. Alcorn State 68
- Nov 28, 2015 - Florida A&M 73 vs. Alcorn State 71