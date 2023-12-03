Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Auburn 5-1, App. State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

Auburn has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will take on the App. State Mountaineers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Tigers strolled past the Hokies with points to spare, taking the game 74-57.

Among those leading the charge was Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. Chad Baker-Mazara was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, App. State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 72-61. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, as App. State's was.

The Tigers' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 20.67 points. As for the Mountaineers, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Auburn and App. State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Auburn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81 points per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Auburn is a big 7.5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.