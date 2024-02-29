Halftime Report
App. State and the Monarchs have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. App. State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Monarchs 51-26.
App. State entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Old Dominion step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Old Dominion Monarchs @ App. State Mountaineers
Current Records: Old Dominion 6-22, App. State 24-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
What to Know
Old Dominion has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Holmes Convocation Center. Old Dominion has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
Last Saturday, the Monarchs strolled past the Chanticleers with points to spare, taking the game 75-59.
Meanwhile, App. State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with a 65-58 victory over the Thundering Herd. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, as App. State's was.
The Monarchs' win ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-22. As for the Mountaineers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-5 record this season.
Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-5 against the spread).
Old Dominion lost to the Mountaineers on the road by a decisive 82-67 margin in their previous meeting on Thursday. Can Old Dominion avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
App. State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 15-point favorite.
The over/under is 143 points.
Series History
App. State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Old Dominion.
- Feb 22, 2024 - App. State 82 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 18, 2023 - Old Dominion 74 vs. App. State 63
- Jan 21, 2023 - App. State 72 vs. Old Dominion 58